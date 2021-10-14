Blues lines are set for opener, and they look good

Most of the preseason experimentation was done on left wing before Berube came up with the current look.

“I think Schenn-Buchnevich is a little bit more of a rush line for me,” Berube said. “More speed on that line. A guy like Kyrou and the way he uses his speed. Also his shot, and he can make plays. So I feel like that line can be a real good rush line and dangerous off the rush.”

It’s an adjustment for Schenn after playing the past several seasons with Jaden Schwartz, now a member of the expansion Seattle Kraken via free agency.

Schenn does have some familiarity with Kyrou, having played on a line with him in 21 games last year — most of which came over the first half of the season.

“Both guys are playing their ‘off’ wings right now,” Schenn said of his linemates. “It’s a little bit different. But I think both guys are so dynamic off the rush. They skate so well. They see the ice well.

“So for me, I just try to complement those guys. Obviously, all of us just try and make plays and read off one another.”

By ‘off’ wing, Schenn meant that Kyrou — a righthanded shot — is playing left wing; and Buchnevich — a lefty — is playing right wing.