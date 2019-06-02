Blues vs Bruins

St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) gets caught up in a scrum at the goal during the third period in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday night at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Regrets? They've had a few. Penalties? They've had a lot.

Through three games, the Blues have been called for 17 penalties, all of the 2-minute variety. In Game 3 on Saturday, the Blues were whistled for seven of them -- one less than Boston -- which led to four power plays, which led to four Boston goals.

So while the penalty kill needs to be better, the Blues also need to not have to use the penalty kill as much. The best PK is one that never has to get on the ice.

Blues coach Craig Berube wonders: What's going on?

"There’s a few things," he said Sunday. "First of all we were the least penalized team in the league in the first three rounds, now all of a sudden we’ve taken (17) penalties in one series. So I don’t know. I don’t buy into all of that, to be honest with you. I think that we could definitely be more composed after the whistle. I think we’ve let some frustration get in there where we maybe do too much after the whistle. So we’ll clean that up, for sure. But like I said, we were the least penalized team in the league coming into this series. I don’t agree with all of the calls."

Entering this round, the Blues were averaging just over six penalty minutes per game. Now, they're averaging about double that,11.3 minutes per game.

"Obviously discipline is big this time of year," forward Jaden Schwartz said. "They’ve got a power play that’s been good all playoffs and gets their top guys feeling confident. Our PK has got us momentum all year and has been good for us. We just have to do a better job of staying out of the box. Better sticks."

Boston's power play has been the best in the NHL this postseason, and they have connected on 50 percent of their power plays on the road.

"I think we started running around a little too much," Sundqvist said. "We can stay tighter and we’re going to make some adjustments and I think we’ll be fine tomorrow."

BINNINGTON'S BACK

In an announcement that came as absolutely no surprise to anyone who has seen a Blues game in the past four months, Berube said that Jordan Binnington will be in goal for Game 4.

"My confidence level is high," Berube said. "He’s always rebounded really well and he’ll be starting tomorrow."

As best as I can recall, this is only the second time this season that Berube has identified his goalie in advance of a game, though I'll also say that over the last couple months, and certainly throughout the playoffs, the answer was always so obvious that we almost never asked.

COMING, GOING

Berube wouldn't say if either Vince Dunn or Robert Thomas would be back in the lineup for Game 4. Both were among the small gathering of players to take the ice at Enterprise Center on Sunday. Dunn was far more active and took part in some high energy drills that fell short of being battle drills.

"We’ll find out today after they skate," Berube said.

Berube was pleased with the play of Zach Sanford in Game 3. Sanford had a nice pass for an assist on Ivan Barbashev's goal and was a plus-1, the only player on the Blues who was in the black. He played 9:15 and had four shot attempts and two hits.

"I thought Sanny had a really good game," Berube said. "He was an impact player, made a nice play on a goal. But overall, I thought he was heavy, skated well, got the puck in deep, worked it, grinded it down low. I thought he had a real good game."

Someone has to come out of the lineup as Oskar Sundqvist returns from his one-game suspension, so if Sanford stays in -- and Thomas doesn't return -- somebody has to come out. The obvious option would be Robby Fabbri, who went in for Thomas, but then you either have to put Sanford on the third line with Tyler Bozak and Pat Maroon or you can keep him on the fourth line and move Sundqvist to the third line, though then the Blues would be playing him on the wing rather than at center.

"Lot of good options going forward, for sure," Berube said.

