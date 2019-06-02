Regrets? They've had a few. Penalties? They've had a lot.
Through three games, the Blues have been called for 17 penalties, all of the 2-minute variety. In Game 3 on Saturday, the Blues were whistled for seven of them -- one less than Boston -- which led to four power plays, which led to four Boston goals.
So while the penalty kill needs to be better, the Blues also need to not have to use the penalty kill as much. The best PK is one that never has to get on the ice.
Blues coach Craig Berube wonders: What's going on?
"There’s a few things," he said Sunday. "First of all we were the least penalized team in the league in the first three rounds, now all of a sudden we’ve taken (17) penalties in one series. So I don’t know. I don’t buy into all of that, to be honest with you. I think that we could definitely be more composed after the whistle. I think we’ve let some frustration get in there where we maybe do too much after the whistle. So we’ll clean that up, for sure. But like I said, we were the least penalized team in the league coming into this series. I don’t agree with all of the calls."
Entering this round, the Blues were averaging just over six penalty minutes per game. Now, they're averaging about double that,11.3 minutes per game.
"Obviously discipline is big this time of year," forward Jaden Schwartz said. "They’ve got a power play that’s been good all playoffs and gets their top guys feeling confident. Our PK has got us momentum all year and has been good for us. We just have to do a better job of staying out of the box. Better sticks."
Boston's power play has been the best in the NHL this postseason, and they have connected on 50 percent of their power plays on the road.
"I think we started running around a little too much," Sundqvist said. "We can stay tighter and we’re going to make some adjustments and I think we’ll be fine tomorrow."
BINNINGTON'S BACK
In an announcement that came as absolutely no surprise to anyone who has seen a Blues game in the past four months, Berube said that Jordan Binnington will be in goal for Game 4.
"My confidence level is high," Berube said. "He’s always rebounded really well and he’ll be starting tomorrow."
As best as I can recall, this is only the second time this season that Berube has identified his goalie in advance of a game, though I'll also say that over the last couple months, and certainly throughout the playoffs, the answer was always so obvious that we almost never asked.
COMING, GOING
Berube wouldn't say if either Vince Dunn or Robert Thomas would be back in the lineup for Game 4. Both were among the small gathering of players to take the ice at Enterprise Center on Sunday. Dunn was far more active and took part in some high energy drills that fell short of being battle drills.
"We’ll find out today after they skate," Berube said.
Berube was pleased with the play of Zach Sanford in Game 3. Sanford had a nice pass for an assist on Ivan Barbashev's goal and was a plus-1, the only player on the Blues who was in the black. He played 9:15 and had four shot attempts and two hits.
"I thought Sanny had a really good game," Berube said. "He was an impact player, made a nice play on a goal. But overall, I thought he was heavy, skated well, got the puck in deep, worked it, grinded it down low. I thought he had a real good game."
Someone has to come out of the lineup as Oskar Sundqvist returns from his one-game suspension, so if Sanford stays in -- and Thomas doesn't return -- somebody has to come out. The obvious option would be Robby Fabbri, who went in for Thomas, but then you either have to put Sanford on the third line with Tyler Bozak and Pat Maroon or you can keep him on the fourth line and move Sundqvist to the third line, though then the Blues would be playing him on the wing rather than at center.
"Lot of good options going forward, for sure," Berube said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.