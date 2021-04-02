Blues lose another close call to Avalanche

The Blues are now winless in five and will try to break the streak again on Saturday in their last game in Colorado in the regular season.

The Blues had a late chance in the third period on a power play and hit a post and didn’t score. Otherwise the period belonged to Colorado, which at one point had outshot the Blues 17-3 in the third.

The Blues wanted to control the tempo against the league’s hottest offense, and they did that early, but what they didn’t do was keep the game five-on-five. Twice in the first period, the Blues were called for penalties and twice they paid for it.

The first came with Kyle Clifford out for slashing and just past one minute into the power play, Brandon Saad got the puck down low and passed to Nazem Kadri in front of the goal. His shot went off the post, but Saad was still in the neighborhood and tapped the rebound in to make it 1-0.

The lead was exceedingly short-lived. Mike Hoffman, back in the Blues lineup after being a healthy scratch on Sunday against Anaheim, took a pass from behind the net from Brayden Schenn and threaded the puck through a puck-side hole between goalie Jonas Johansson’s arm and the post and it was tied 1-1 just 26 seconds later. It was Hoffman’s first goal since March 17.