The driving theory in the NHL nowadays is that once you get into the playoffs, anything can happen.
If that’s the case, the first question facing the Blues after their offseason retooling has to be: Are they now among the top three teams in the Central Division? And if not, are they good enough to get one of the Western Conference’s two wild-card spots? The Central Division has always been deep, so deep that in three of the past five seasons, the fifth-place team in the division has made the postseason. (Last season, however, wasn’t one of them, as the Blues came in fifth but stayed home.)
Finishing high in the Central is not easy. Nashville and Winnipeg had the best and second-best records in the NHL last season. The Central had three of the top eight teams in points. It is not a place for pretenders.
The Blues were the most aggressive team in the Central Division, if not the league, in the offseason. They traded for Ryan O’Reilly and signed free agents Tyler Bozak, David Perron and Pat Maroon, adding all that without having to break up one of the most potent defensive groups in the league. (And managing to create space by getting rid of the superfluous Patrik Berglund and Vladimir Sobotka in the process.) The loss of Carter Hutton leaves the Blues heavily dependent on Jake Allen in goal, but other than that, the Blues look stronger from back to front.
But is it enough?
Where the Blues once seemed to have cornered the market on third-line players (which, for the uninitiated, is not a compliment), now they look to have two very good top lines, and the numbers back that up. The Blues’ potential top six forwards – O’Reilly, Jaden Schwartz, Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn, Maroon and Perron – have the third-best goals-above-replacement-player number based on last season as a group, according to data compiled by hockey numbers-crunchers Chace McCallum and Sean Tierney. The Blues’ net gain in GAR would be about +9, a bigger increase than any other team in the division. Considering the narrow margin by which the Blues missed the playoffs — they were one point behind Colorado — scoring only a few more goals next season, which should lead to a win or two in a league now built around close games, could be the necessary step to reach the postseason. (Assuming, of course, that they don’t start giving up a lot more goals.)
How does the rest of the division look? With most of free agency taken care of, the Blues look to have closed the gap on Nashville and Winnipeg and are in good position to catch Minnesota and Colorado, though most Blues fans will foresee something terrible happening along the way.
Here’s what up around the Central:
PREDATORS
With a league-high 117 points and a plus-56 goal difference, there wasn’t much of a call for Nashville to make big changes, and they didn’t. Mike Fisher has retired again and the team has brought back defenseman Dan Hamhuis, but that’s a position where the team is already loaded. Left winger Austin Watson, who had 14 goals last season (four against the Blues), pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic assault charge in July, leaving his future in doubt as the NHL investigates.
JETS
Winnipeg is also coming off a banner season, 114 points and a plus-59 goal difference, so a major overhaul wasn’t necessary there either. Paul Stastny, whom the team brought in at the trade deadline from the Blues for their playoff push and who helped them to the Western Conference finals, left for Vegas, leaving an opening on the second line the team will have to fill internally. The club has wagered heavily that Connor Hellebuyck will be the goalie for years to come, giving him a six-year, $37 million contract.
WILD
Minnesota took third in the Central with 101 points, a number that would have put the Wild in second in two of the other three divisions. The Wild have a new general manager, Paul Fenton, who had been an assistant GM at Nashville, but he chose to largely stand pat. The Wild’s free agent signings were largely inconsequential. Fenton did reach a long-term deal with Jason Zucker. “There’s certainly an onus on the players that they’ve got to continue to push the envelope, and I think that’s where they are,” Fenton told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.
AVALANCHE
Colorado also wasn’t a big player in the free agency market, despite its need for a second-line center to take the pressure off Nathan MacKinnon and the team’s strong top line. Colorado will be counting on its young forwards, Tyson Jost, Alex Kerfoot and J.T. Compher, to keep improving in their sophomore seasons. The Avs’ biggest offseason acquisition was defenseman Ian Cole, which is not the kind of move that adds to your offensive depth, though it will make them deeper on the blue line. Colorado also acquired Philipp Grubauer in a trade with Washington to bolster the goalie position.
STARS
The biggest change for the Stars was behind the bench, where former Denver University coach Jim Montgomery took over for Ken Hitchcock, who retired after one season back in Dallas. The Stars were in the playoff picture much of the season then collapsed at the end and finished two points back of the Blues. They swung and missed in the John Tavares derby and after that, they had a quiet offseason, bringing back Valeri Nichushkin, who played the past two seasons in the KHL, signing free agent left winger Blake Comeau, who had 13 goals last season for Colorado, and adding defensive tough guy Roman Polak.
BLACKHAWKS
The biggest addition for the Blackhawks, who finished with 76 points, 19 behind the last wild-card spot, didn’t involve free agency or a trade. The Blackhawks think they will get back goalie Corey Crawford, who appeared in only 28 games last season. His injury was never officially identified, but the Chicago Sun-Times said Crawford had vertigo-like, post-concussion symptoms. Both GM Stan Bowman and coach Joel Quenneville have said they expect Crawford to be ready at the start of training camp, though Crawford hedged slightly last week, saying he wasn’t 100 percent, but was “feeling pretty good right now.” The Blackhawks had a largely quiet offseason; the biggest move they made was trading Marian Hossa’s contract to Arizona, freeing up valuable cap space for a team that is still very top heavy.
