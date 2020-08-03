Blues, not unexpectedly, taking their time getting up to speed

The St. Louis Blues have time. That’s the reality of this round-robin portion of the NHL playoffs. Coach Craig Berube may want his team to be at the top of their game right now, but they know, and he knows, next week is when it gets really real.
“I think that's probably in the back of their minds a little bit,” Berbue said Monday from Edmonton, Alberta, “but what was encouraging was how we improved in a game yesterday from the first game, and how we improved as the periods went along. The intensity level went up. We just need to keep getting better and better here, push our guys to get that intensity level up higher and higher as it goes along here.
“I played the game too. I understand that next week’s when the real thing starts. The round robin, it is important for positioning a little bit, and some home ice maybe a little bit but it's not hugely important, these games aren’t played in your building or the opposition’s building. So I'm sure it's in the back of our players’ minds, but at the same time as a coach I got to make sure that I got these guys working to get better and better as you go along here.”
With their next game not until Thursday, the Blues took Monday off and will be back on the ice for practice on Tuesday.
Other items from Berube’s media session on Monday:
• Everyone got through Sunday’s game without an injury.
• Though Ivan Barbashev is expected to be leaving soon to return to St. Louis for the birth of his child, it hasn’t happened yet and he may still be in Edmonton for the team’s next game.
• The penalty kill looked good against Colorado.
• He’s trying to get over to the rink for one game a day. Dallas and Vegas, the next two teams the Blues, face each other this afternoon. "I might watch that game live because I can and it's right there," he said. "I don't know if it makes a huge difference how you watch it (for scouting) but it's right here so if I have time I'm going to go over and watch it."
Dunn patrol
Berube said he played Vince Dunn on Sunday because, well, why wait?
"We talked," Berube said. "He said he wanted to play, he's ready to go. We've got to get him up to speed as quickly as possible and the best way you can do that is playing games. I felt he played a pretty good game, I thought, 15 minutes of ice time. He was fine. He just needs to keep getting better and better as we go along here."
Next up
The Blues game against Vegas on Thursday still has a start time to be determined, and it will come down to how many other games are on that day. That day would also see Game 4 of the Vancouver-Minnesota and the Winnipeg-Calgary series. If those series are even at 1-1 after two games, then they could set the start time, but if not, it might be up in the air until the Game 3s are played on Tuesday.
Last last second
Nazem Kadri's goal with 0.1 on the clock on Sunday was just the second go-ahead goal at 19:59 of the third period in NHL postseason history. The other was by Jussi Jokinen of Carolina in Game 4 of the 2009 Eastern Conference quarterfinals against New Jersey. That goal apparently went in with 0.2 seconds left to play, so the Blues' loss was the latest ever in a regulation playoff game, . Jokinen's goal came against Martin Brodeur, and Brodeur was livid afterward, smashing his stick into the boards, because he felt there was goalie interference on the play.
Perfect score
The NHL reported that with 7,013 tests in the first week of Phase 4 of its season, it had no positive tests. That reflects the daily tests that have been administered to all 52 members of each team's traveling party from July 27 to Aug. 1.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!