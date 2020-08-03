Blues, not unexpectedly, taking their time getting up to speed

• Though Ivan Barbashev is expected to be leaving soon to return to St. Louis for the birth of his child, it hasn’t happened yet and he may still be in Edmonton for the team’s next game.

• The penalty kill looked good against Colorado.

• He’s trying to get over to the rink for one game a day. Dallas and Vegas, the next two teams the Blues, face each other this afternoon. "I might watch that game live because I can and it's right there," he said. "I don't know if it makes a huge difference how you watch it (for scouting) but it's right here so if I have time I'm going to go over and watch it."

Dunn patrol

Berube said he played Vince Dunn on Sunday because, well, why wait?

"We talked," Berube said. "He said he wanted to play, he's ready to go. We've got to get him up to speed as quickly as possible and the best way you can do that is playing games. I felt he played a pretty good game, I thought, 15 minutes of ice time. He was fine. He just needs to keep getting better and better as we go along here."

Next up