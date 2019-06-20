LAS VEGAS — History ultimately will be the judge. But after just one season with the Blues, the acquisition of Ryan O’Reilly has to rate as one of the best trades in St. Louis sports history.
Put it on the medal stand next to Lou Brock for Ernie Broglio for the Cardinals in 1964. And Marshall Faulk for three draft picks in 1999 for the Rams.
After leading the Blues in scoring during the regular season, last week O’Reilly won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and then added a feather to his trophy case with the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward. That was presented as part of the annual NHL awards ceremonies Wednesday in Las Vegas.
In between the Cup clincher a week ago in Boston, an epic parade in downtown St. Louis and a weekend of partying in Las Vegas with his teammates, this has been a whirlwind for O’Reilly.
“Gosh, this week has been a lot,” O’Reilly said, with not much voice left, in accepting the trophy. “There’s been a lot of things going on.”
Yes there have, and he even found the time to buy Boston native and Bruins fan John Corrado a guitar at a music store on the eve of Game 7.
“I met a really cool kid who used to play hockey,” O’Reilly said. “And he was definitely into guitar. We just got talking. It’s the least I could do. . . . I helped him to get a decent guitar. It was just a nice kid that deserved something nice.”
Capped by the Selke Trophy, O’Reilly has gotten lots of nice things lately.
In tight voting by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, O’Reilly had 1,001 points to 881 for Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights and 801 for Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins. O’Reilly had 48 first-place votes to 42 for Stone and 31 for Bergeron.
The Blues were up for five awards Wednesday but O’Reilly was the only winner.
He finished second to Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers for Lady Byng Trophy, which recognizes outstanding sportsmanship coupled with outstanding play.
Goaltender Jordan Binnington finished second to Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks for the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie.
Doug Armstrong finished second to Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins for the general manager of the year.
And Craig Berube finished third, behind Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders and Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning, for the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year.
O’Reilly, Binnington and Berube were hurt by the fact that voting for their awards was completed at the end of the regular season. The outcome might have been much different had the Stanley Cup playoffs been part of the considerations by voters. In addition, neither Binnington nor Berube were on their jobs the entire season for the Blues.
In Armstrong’s case, votes for the GM of the Year Award were cast after two rounds of the playoffs. He had 63 points to Sweeney’s 80 in voting done by NHL GMs, plus a panel of NHL execs, print and broadcast media. Sweeney and Armstrong both finished with eight first-place votes.
At least O’Reilly avoided a Blues shutout Wednesday.
“Knowing everyone first-hand, I know the hard work and stuff that they did,” O’Reilly said, in reference to the other Blues award nominees. “But I don’t think any of us are disappointed, no matter if we got shut out tonight. We’ve got the ultimate trophy and that’s the only one that really, truly matters.”
So it was fitting that just before the evening ended with the Hart Memorial Trophy going to Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov as league MVP, a moment of recognition took place for the Blues as Stanley Cup champions.
Carrying the Cup, Binnington led the charge to the stage accompanied by O’Reilly, Berube, Armstrong, owner Tom Stillman and president and CEO of business operations Chris Zimmerman. They were introduced by actor and Blues fanatic, St. Louisan Jon Hamm. Of course, “Gloria” was played. Confetti fell, and Blues fans in the audience cheered. Not quite a parade down Market Street or a rally under the Arch. But a nice touch.
O’Reilly did the talking here, saying, “We especially want to thank the city and the fans of St. Louis. You guys stuck with us through thick and thin. The celebration has been above and beyond anything I could ever imagine. We all feel the same. ... We did it together. Thank you, St. Louis. It’s the coolest thing in the world.”
Because he didn’t win the Calder, and O’Reilly did the talking during the Stanley Cup recognition moment, Binnington had no speaking parts in the nationally-televised show. But he did have a little moment. In an aisle seat during the show, O’Reilly praised Binnington as the “heart and soul” of the team while accepting the Selke.
The cameras panned over to Binnington, who gave just the slightest of nods and the faintest of smiles in O’Reilly’s direction. Yes, once again, he was not nervous.
O’Reilly is only the second Blues player to win the Selke, joining Rick Meagher in 1990.
As for Binnington, he didn’t leave the Mandalay Bay resort and casino complex without some recognition. He was named to the NHL’s all-rookie team as voted on by the Pro Hockey Writers. St. Louisan Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators, who finished fifth in the Calder voting, also was named to the all-rookie team.
Binnington is the first Blues player since Colton Parayko (2015-16) to make the all-rookie team and is only the second Blues goaltender — Jake Allen is the other — the earn all-rookie honors.
