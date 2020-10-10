Blues pass on Pietrangelo, sign Krug from Boston to begin a new era

The Alex Pietrangelo Era in St. Louis, which included a climb to a previously unreached pinnacle of the hockey world, came to an apparent end that was both sudden and drawn-out on Friday night when the Blues passed on re-signing their captain and instead signed defenseman Torey Krug, another free agent who had spent his career with the Boston Bruins.
It was presumed the end would come when Pietrangelo, an unrestricted free agent, signed with another team, but the Blues beat him to the punch by signing Krug, effectively maxing out their budget. Though Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said there was still a chance to sign Pietrangelo and was willing to try to figure out the necessary salary cap gymnastics to see if could happen, every mention Armstrong made of next season was of a world without the Blues’ captain, not to mention the seeming impossibility of fitting another $8.5 million under the cap. “I never say never on something like that,” Armstrong said. “That said, the likelihood isn’t great.”
Krug, probably the top defenseman in the free agent market after Pietrangelo, is best known in St. Louis for leveling the Blues’ Robert Thomas in Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, effectively knocking him out of the rest of the series. Krug signed a seven-year deal with an average annual value of $6.5 million, about $2 million a year less than Pietrangelo will likely get from someone.
Armstrong said that he had talks with Pietrangelo on Thursday night in a last-ditch try at a deal, but nothing on Friday. Pietrangelo became a free agent at 11 a.m. and at 11:15, the Blues made their first call to Krug. The deal was announced at 7:30 p.m.
“We called him and his agent and said that if we were in serious consideration, I’d like him to talk to the coach,” Armstrong said. “That call happened and then it just started to pick up steam after that. He felt we were a good fit for him and then we went to work on the contract.”
By the end of the day, Pietrangelo hadn’t landed anywhere but that’s because of him rather than the market. Pietrangelo wanted to take his time on a life-changing decision and maybe even make a visit to his potential suitors, pushing the decision into the weekend. The leading candidate to sign him is Vegas, which opened up some cap space by trading ex-Blue Paul Stastny to Winnipeg, though the team will still need to eventually clear more space to sign him. Toronto, another candidate, took itself out of the pursuit by signing free agent defenseman T.J. Brodie to fill out their defense.
Pietrangelo, 30, was 18 when he made his debut for the Blues in 2008 and in a few years became a fixture in the city. He joined the team full-time in 2010 and stood out as one of the league’s elite two-way defensemen. (He came in fourth in voting for the Norris Trophy three times.) He won the Stanley Cup with the Blues, as captain having the honor to be first to raise the trophy, and a gold medal with Canada at the 2014 Olympics. He’s fifth in franchise history in games played (758) and ninth in points (450). After the Blues didn’t re-sign captain David Backes when he became a free agent in 2016, Pietrangelo ascended to that spot.
Pietrangelo is still at the top of his game. He had 16 goals and 36 assists in the abbreviated 2019-20 season, setting a career high in goals and just missing a career high in points. He was consistently at the top for the team in ice time (his career average of 24:38 is the most in team history). He was everywhere.
But while the end came suddenly, the moment had been more than a year in the making as the Blues and Pietrangelo were unable to get a deal done.
“We didn’t talk this morning,” Armstrong said. “We had some really good conversations in the last evening and we just couldn’t get anything done. He was going to hit the market and I said keep us in the loop and I still hope he does keep us in the loop. … I was hoping to get something done. We talked a lot. We exchanged offers during the season, during the pandemic, multiple offers post-pandemic, we just couldn’t find something that made everybody comfortable.”
Asked to describe Pietrangelo’s career, Armstrong termed it “historic.”
“He’s been a stalwart player with this team for a number of years,” he said. “A huge part of a championship-caliber team, put in a difficult position to replace a good friend in David Backes wearing a ‘C.’ Those were some tumultuous times. We were transferring into a new leadership group and Alex had to take that on his shoulders and I thought he did a great job. We had some coaching changes during that time and Alex would always be front and center to myself and our coaches. We knew we could trust him to deliver the message that needed to be delivered. If I had to describe him I would say he’s going to go down as one of the best Blues ever.”
In swapping Krug for Pietrangelo, the Blues lost the face of the franchise but saved about $2 million annually against the cap, got about 15 months younger (Krug is 29) and lost about six inches. Krug is 5-9, one of the shortest players in the league. (“He’s not tall, but he is thick,” Armstrong said.) Though the Blues are over the salary cap at the moment — it’s permitted in the offseason — by about $500,000 and they still need to sign Vince Dunn, Armstrong said that the injury to Vladimir Tarasenko and slower than expected recovery by Alexander Steen meant that they would be cap compliant on opening day. The Blues would still have to find a way to get under the cap when both came back, but that won’t be at the start of the season.
Krug has 67 goals and 270 assists in 523 NHL games and last season had nine goals and 40 assists in 61 games. Had the season finished as scheduled, he was on track to exceed the 50-point mark for the fourth straight season. He has played in 75 career playoff games and recorded 52 points. He had been offered a six-year, $6.6 million deal from the Bruins, but it was taken off the table. When he looked at his potential landing spots as he approached free agency, St. Louis was not one of them.
“I was surprised, for sure,” he said from his home in Boston. “We talked all along that in this process there would be a team that comes out of left field and surprises you and you might have to take a longer look at, so that’s what happened. As the day went on it just seemed more and more like a perfect fit. It just seemed like a match made in heaven, so it feels great.”
