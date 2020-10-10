Blues pass on Pietrangelo, sign Krug from Boston to begin a new era

Armstrong said that he had talks with Pietrangelo on Thursday night in a last-ditch try at a deal, but nothing on Friday. Pietrangelo became a free agent at 11 a.m. and at 11:15, the Blues made their first call to Krug. The deal was announced at 7:30 p.m.

“We called him and his agent and said that if we were in serious consideration, I’d like him to talk to the coach,” Armstrong said. “That call happened and then it just started to pick up steam after that. He felt we were a good fit for him and then we went to work on the contract.”

By the end of the day, Pietrangelo hadn’t landed anywhere but that’s because of him rather than the market. Pietrangelo wanted to take his time on a life-changing decision and maybe even make a visit to his potential suitors, pushing the decision into the weekend. The leading candidate to sign him is Vegas, which opened up some cap space by trading ex-Blue Paul Stastny to Winnipeg, though the team will still need to eventually clear more space to sign him. Toronto, another candidate, took itself out of the pursuit by signing free agent defenseman T.J. Brodie to fill out their defense.