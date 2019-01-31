The Blues placed forward David Perron on injured reserve on Thursday after he missed three games before the All-Star break with an upper-body injury.
Presumably the team has back-dated the move to when Perron first got hurt, which would mean he's eligible to return at any time. Perron had points in 13 straight games before missing the Jan. 19 game with Ottawa. He then didn't accompany the team on its trip to Southern California.
Perron is second on the Blues with 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists).
Mackenzie MacEachern, who the Blues sent back to San Antonio when they broke for the All-Star Game and their bye week so he could stay active, was recalled on Thursday as the Blues prepared to return to the ice.
The recall of MacEachern, and only MacEachern, would point to Robert Thomas returning to action. Thomas was close to being back on the ice for the Anaheim game on Jan. 23, but while Tyler Bozak and Zach Sanford returned for that game, Thomas, out with an injured shoulder, didn't. With an additional eight days to recover, he should be ready to go.
The Blues sent MacEachern and Sammy Blais down to San Antonio after the Anaheim game, and activating Thomas off injured reserve would leave them with one open roster spot. The team has been pleased with the play of MacEachern, whose physical play has stood out. He has a goal and an assist in his six NHL games and played 9:55 against Anaheim, the most he's played in his young career.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.