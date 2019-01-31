Stars Blues Hockey

St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) controls the puck as Dallas Stars' Esa Lindell (23) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in St. Louis.

 Jeff Roberson, AP Photo

The Blues placed forward David Perron on injured reserve on Thursday after he missed three games before the All-Star break with an upper-body injury.

Presumably the team has back-dated the move to when Perron first got hurt, which would mean he's eligible to return at any time. Perron had points in 13 straight games before missing the Jan. 19 game with Ottawa. He then didn't accompany the team on its trip to Southern California.

Perron is second on the Blues with 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists). 

Mackenzie MacEachern, who the Blues sent back to San Antonio when they broke for the All-Star Game and their bye week so he could stay active, was recalled on Thursday as the Blues prepared to return to the ice.

The recall of MacEachern, and only MacEachern, would point to Robert Thomas returning to action. Thomas was close to being back on the ice for the Anaheim game on Jan. 23, but while Tyler Bozak and Zach Sanford returned for that game, Thomas, out with an injured shoulder, didn't. With an additional eight days to recover, he should be ready to go.

The Blues sent MacEachern and Sammy Blais down to San Antonio after the Anaheim game, and activating Thomas off injured reserve would leave them with one open roster spot. The team has been pleased with the play of MacEachern, whose physical play has stood out. He has a goal and an assist in his six NHL games and played 9:55 against Anaheim, the most he's played in  his young career.

