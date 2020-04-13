Blues play a wild numbers game

St. Louis Blues forward Troy Brouwer has played 23 seconds on the power play this season. Three seconds of it came in a game against Buffalo when he was sent out when the Blues made a line change with the puck in their end and the team was about to go to even strength. He got another 20 seconds of power-play time when the Blues were up 6-3 on Carolina and had a power play that stretched into the final minute and coach Craig Berube sent out some guys who don’t normally get out on the power play to close things out.

Somewhere in there, Brouwer was credited with a shot attempt — a shot on goal, missed shot or blocked shot. That is why, if you dig through the NHL stats, you’ll find that Brouwer is, by a hockey mile, the league leader in “power play individual shot attempts per 60 minutes,” at 156.6. Meaning, if Brouwer stayed at that same rate and played for an hour, he’d have 156.6 shot attempts, by himself.

“Haha. I didn’t know that,” Brouwer said by email. “But, that spot on the power play has made me a lot of money. I don’t really know what to say to that. I have been a big part of a lot of really good power plays.”