Blues play a wild numbers game

St. Louis Blues forward Troy Brouwer has played 23 seconds on the power play this season. Three seconds of it came in a game against Buffalo when he was sent out when the Blues made a line change with the puck in their end and the team was about to go to even strength. He got another 20 seconds of power-play time when the Blues were up 6-3 on Carolina and had a power play that stretched into the final minute and coach Craig Berube sent out some guys who don’t normally get out on the power play to close things out.
Somewhere in there, Brouwer was credited with a shot attempt — a shot on goal, missed shot or blocked shot. That is why, if you dig through the NHL stats, you’ll find that Brouwer is, by a hockey mile, the league leader in “power play individual shot attempts per 60 minutes,” at 156.6. Meaning, if Brouwer stayed at that same rate and played for an hour, he’d have 156.6 shot attempts, by himself.
“Haha. I didn’t know that,” Brouwer said by email. “But, that spot on the power play has made me a lot of money. I don’t really know what to say to that. I have been a big part of a lot of really good power plays.”
There are a lot of numbers to a hockey season, some of which matter a whole lot more than the others. The Blues have 94 points, the second-most in the league and are in first in the Central Division and Western Conference. But unless hockey restarts, all that will earn them is a hearty handshake and a pat on the back — once people are able to give them hearty handshakes and pats on the back again after the COVID-19 crisis subsides.
Some numbers, such as Brouwer’s, are a testament to the power of a small sample size. Others show the sheer bulk of things that happen over the course of an NHL season and lead to huge sample sizes. We’ll leave it to you as to how much any of these matter.
1,556: The number of faceoffs Ryan O’Reilly has taken this season, more than anyone else in the NHL. It’s 62 more the No. 2, Jonathan Toews of Chicago, so O’Reilly could miss two games and part of a third and still hold his lead. Here’s another faceoff fact about O’Reilly: Wherever he is on the ice, his faceoff percentage is almost exactly the same: On offensive zone faceoffs, he wins 56.6 percent of the time. On neutral and defensive zone faceoffs, he wins 56.6 percent of the time.
2: The Blues haven’t been able to put their full roster on the ice very often this season, doing it only twice. Everyone was healthy on opening night, and then Robert Thomas missed the next five games because of an upper body injury. He returned on Oct. 17 and everyone was on hand, but then Carl Gunnarsson missed the next two games because of a lower body injury. He missed the next game as well, but Berube said he was well enough to play if needed. Sammy Blais, however, hurt his thumb and missed the next game, on Oct. 24. That was the game in which forward Vladimir Tarasenko was hurt, and he still was out when the season was stopped. The Blues’ record in those games was 0-0-2.
66.6: This is Derrick Pouliot’s case for the Hart Trophy as MVP. Pouliot has the league’s best Corsi percentage, a crisp 66.6 percent, meaning that the Blues had possession of the puck two-thirds of the time he was on the ice. Pouliot got in two games with the Blues because Robert Bortuzzo was suspended and Carl Gunnarsson was sick. He had a rather ignominious finish when on his last two shifts with the team, a failed check led directly to a goal and then he got called for tripping. He then went back to San Antonio, where he was an AHL All-Star and his wife recently had a baby. For comparison purposes, the NHL leader in Corsi among players who had regular ice time is Tomas Tatar of Montreal, at 60.1.
0: At the time Vladimir Tarasenko was hurt, on Oct. 24, he had played 161 minutes, 45 seconds, and had yet to be called for a penalty. Only seven players in the league have played more ice time than Tarasenko this season without being called for a penalty.
66.7: The best slap shot on the Blues belongs to . . . Zach Sanford? At the least, it’s the most effective. He’s scored on two-thirds of his slap shots — four of six — which is the best percentage of anyone who has taken more than five. In other shot stats, Alexander Steen has scored on 50% of his backhand shots (he’s tried two), which ties him for first in backhand shooting percentage. Thomas is tied for third in snapshot percentage, also at 50%, also at one of two.
7: The Blues have scored seven wraparound goals this season, an NHL record in the brief time they’ve kept track of that, and more than twice as many as the four teams tied for second, with three. The Blues also have a league-best 29.2% success rate on wraparounds.
14: The Blues have been called for 14 bench minors (too many men penalties, failed challenges and a penalty on Berube), the third most in the league. Eleven of them were too-many-men penalties.
13: Number of those bench minors served by David Perron. (Thomas served the other one.) Not that Perron needed help getting to the penalty box; he was called for a team-high 26 minor penalties, ninth-most in the league.
4: Perron leads the league in overtime goals.
7: The most adept Blue at going to the net has been Jaden Schwartz, who tipped in seven goals this season. Only Evander Kane of San Jose, with eight, has more.
0: Not once have the Blues pulled their goalie and scored to tie a game.
12: Almost all of Ivan Barbashev’s 15 assists are first assists. Meanwhile, all but four of Colton Paryako’s 18 assists are second assists.
9:10: It’s pretty much a running gag with the Blues. Give them a two-man advantage and they can’t score. They have had 9:10 of five-on-three time this season and nothing to show for it besides frustration. While seven other teams have failed to score on a five-on-three, the next closest team time-wise to the Blues is Calgary at 5:13. Among many curiosities about the Blues’ impotence in that category is that they lead the league in four-on-three goals, with three.
21: Jake Allen has started 21 games this season and has finished each of them. He has the eighth-most games among goalies who are at 100%.
34: Jordan Binnington has 34 games that he has started and a .900 or better save percentage in each, a stat known as quality starts. That’s tied for the second most in the league. Allen, meanwhile, has a quality start in 76.2% of his games, which is fifth highest rate among goalies with 10 or more starts.
1,998: Among the many things Alex Pietrangelo is adept at, one of them is going over the boards. He has had just under 2,000 separate shifts this season, and while some allow him the luxury of going to the bench through the gate, a good many have him changing on the fly. Only Ivan Provorov of Philadelphia (2,025) has played more shifts.
1-0-2: Everyone gets excited when a team scores at the start of the game, but the Blues have won only once in the three times they scored in the first minute this season.
5: Even worse than back-to-back games are when a team has to play three in four nights. The Blues have had 10 such runs this season and went 3-0 in five of them. They went 2-1 in two others.
29: When the Blues score first, they have won 29 times, one behind Colorado for the most in the league. Brayden Schenn has had the first goal a team-high six times.
3: Defenseman Marco Scandella is one of only three players to play on three NHL teams this season.
0:33: Coaches tell new players all the time to keep their shifts short so they don’t get caught on the ice with no energy. Jake Walman apparently took that to heart. In his one game, his average shift time was 33 seconds, the fourth shortest average shift time in the league.
5:54: Austin Poganski appeared in so far his only NHL game on Dec. 10, in Buffalo, and that’s how much ice time he got in the game. Only three players this season who have gotten in games have had less ice time than Poganski. Another thing about Poganski’s season: He’s the only player on the Blues this season to never have been in the lead. In his one game, the Blues fell behind 18 seconds in and never were able to get ahead.
