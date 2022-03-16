Blues' play in overtime has been underwhelming this season

Overtime hockey is in many ways hockey at its simplest. With just three skaters on the ice for each team, players can just skate around, wait for the right moment and then attack.

It is so simple that, after the St. Louis Blues lost to Winnipeg in overtime on Sunday, dropping their record in the five-minute extra period to 1-6, among the worst marks in the league, Blues coach Craig Berube thought about working on three-on-three hockey during the team’s three-day break between games. But he decided not to.

“I thought about it a little bit, practicing it,” he said Tuesday, “but it’s not an easy thing to practice. You can’t make up scenarios and three on three, listen it’s not a lot of system-wise (plays) going into three on three. I mean, it’s just what it is.”

And what it is right now is maddening for the Blues. With a 1-6 record in overtime (plus four games in which neither team scored and the games went to shootouts), only one team in the league, Buffalo at 1-7, has had more trouble. In overtime, the Blues have been outshot 23-9. In four of their 11 overtime games, the Blues have not had a shot on goal in the extra period. In five, they’ve had only one. In the four games that went to shootouts, where all five minutes of overtime were played, the Blues were outshot 13-3.

The impact of this shows up in the standings. In each of the previous three seasons, the Blues were a .500 team in overtime: 6-6 in 2020-21, 7-7 in 2019-20, 6-6 in 2018-19. If the Blues were doing about the same this season, 4-3 for instance, that would mean three additional points and, at the start of Tuesday, they would have been seven points up on Minnesota and Nashville in the race for second in the Central rather than four.

So why is a team that has outscored opponents by 46 goals in regulation, the NHL’s sixth-biggest margin, having such a hard time in overtime?

“It’s about capitalizing on your opportunities, but it’s also about being patient and not wasting shots if you’re not in a good position to score,” Berube said. “It’s about getting the faceoff. We didn’t win the draw (Sunday). We didn’t have the puck, we had the puck the one time and we got a good opportunity from David Perron. But that was the only time we had the puck the whole time. You got to be patient and have composure and then you got to take the puck out of the zone, a lot of times get some line changes in there. Get fresh guys out there and then you can’t poach on anything. If you don’t have the puck, you can’t poach anything, you got to stay patient and keep them on the outside as much as you can. And I think we’ve lost three or four games this year that we just poached and didn’t do a good job there and we ended up giving an odd-man rush.

“(It’s about) awareness and doing things right and again, having patience and don’t get impatient because if you get impatient without the puck, you’re going to give up something. Stay on the right side of people. That’s all you got to do. Let them have (it) … eventually you’ll get the puck back. They might get impatient and shoot a puck they probably shouldn’t and we should get it back and then you got to do something with it.”

“I think puck possession is a big thing,” said defenseman Colton Parayko, who has been on the ice to start eight of the Blues’ 11 overtime games. “Three on three is an open game, a lot of skilled guys. If there’s one breakdown or something like that, the puck can go in the back of the net pretty quickly. But also at the other end for us, there seems to be a couple of good chances usually for each team and you just got to bury it if you get a chance. They had good possession last game, I think, and I think that’s kind of the name of the game in overtime, just get possession, make good changes and stuff like that.”

When Winnipeg won on Sunday, all three Jets skaters on the ice were forwards, and they started overtime that way too. It’s a strategy the Blues have used only sparingly. They’ve had one defenseman on the ice to start every overtime this season. There are obvious risks and rewards to such a situation. It’s good when you have the puck, bad when you don’t.

“I thought about it a few times,” Berube said. “I think we’ve done it before, but I haven’t done it lately, that’s for sure. But it’s obviously something we can think about.”

If it’s any consolation for the Blues, being good in overtime doesn’t necessarily make you a good team. Of the teams with the five best records in overtime this season, only one, Minnesota, is presently in a playoff spot.

