Blues put their best out and get a 4-2 win over Minnesota

The St. Louis Blues, with their closest thing to a regular-season roster so far in the preseason, dominated a Minnesota team with something less than a regular-season roster in a 4-2 win on Tuesday night at Enterprise Center.

The Blues were missing only Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev and Logan Brown, who are under the weather or banged-up, and Robert Bortuzzo, who had the night off, from what could be the lineup they use on opening day on Oct. 15. It was a chance for some of the players competing for the last roster spot to make their cases and for the bulk of the team to continue its trek toward game shape.

The Blues got goals from Pavel Buchnevich, Jake Neighbours, Nathan Walker and Klim Kostin, and Josh Leivo continued his bid for a roster spot with two assists. Jordan Binnington played the first two periods and stopped all 11 shots he faced on a pretty easy night for him. Minnesota had just three shots on goal in the second period. Joel Hofer came on in the third period, and in 13 minutes faced as many shots as Binnington had in 40.

Hofer missed by inches scoring a goal when Minnesota had a late power-play and pulled its goalie. Hofer, who scored a goal in the AHL last season, took a big swing at the open goal from behind his own net but his shot was just wide left passing through the blue paint of the crease and outside the post. He tried another one when the teams were back at even strength that was on target but was blocked by a Minnesota player about 30 feet in front of the net.

The Blues are 5-1 in the preseason and have scored four or more goals in each of the five wins.

The Blues play in Columbus on Thursday and then close out their preseason at home on Saturday against Chicago. After that, they have a week-long wait until their season opener against Columbus.

Walker on the run

Walker, increasingly comfortable in what looks to be a regular roster spot, got his first goal of the preseason midway through the second period as the Blues boosted their lead to 3-0.

The play was set up by a steal by Brayden Schenn, who tracked the puck down and passed it back to a late-arriving Walker, who scored from the slot. Walker had two assists in his first two games and moved up to the third line on Tuesday.

Walker’s goal was a rare case of accurate shooting for the Blues in the period. Robert Thomas, Torey Krug and Josh Leivo all missed excellent scoring chances with open sides of the net to shoot at.

The Blues also mangled a four-minute power play when Thomas caught a stick across his face. With four minutes with a man advantage, the Blues managed just two shots on goal.

Mixing it up

The second period ended with Blues forward Klim Kostin, who hasn’t had the best camp, coming in a step late to check Minnesota’s Mason Shaw in the corner near the Minnesota goal as time was running out. Alton’s Dakota Mermis came to Shaw’s defense and went after Kostin, but in short order it was Kostin and Shaw slugging it out.

The Blues started the third period with a power play as Shaw got two roughing penalties and Kostin only one.

The fight was the biggest noise yet from Kostin in the preseason. He finished last season in Springfield and has a window of opportunity with Alexey Toropchenko out at the start of the season, but some of the other forwards in camp have made a bigger mark.

Kostin scored a goal in the third period, after a steal from Matthew Highmore, who fed Kostin alone in front of the goal for his first of the preseason.

Quick start

Buchnevich kept his perfect record going with a goal in his third straight game of the preseason, scoring just 65 second into the first period. With Vladmir Tarasenko out for a second day with an illness, Josh Leivo joined that line and it was his backhand pass from below the goal line that found Buchnevich in the lot for a one-time shot that beat Filip Gustavsson.

Blues coach Craig Berube has been after Buchnevich to shoot more, hoping he can improve upon the 30 goals he scored last season. That may not be the easiest thing on a line that includes Tarasenko, the default setting on any scoring chance for the Robert Thomas line, but Buchnevich is off to a good start in camp.

Power up

Neighbours matched Buchnevich by scoring his third goal of the preseason on a power play with 8:18 to go in the first. Neighbours is making his case for a spot on the team coming straight out of juniors, but some of that will depend on how the Blues’ top three lines shake out. General manager Doug Armstrong has indicated that if Neighbours isn’t getting regular minutes in the top three lines, he would be better served by playing regularly in the AHL.

Getting the second assist on the goal was Leivo, who continues to strengthen his quest for a roster berth. Leivo also was given a spot on the power play in Tarasenko’s offense, and on the goal, he passed from the right wing to Buchnevich in the middle who sent it on to Neighbours for the goal that made it 2-0. The goal gave Leivo two goals and three assists in four games.