The St. Louis Blues re-signed forward Alexey Toropchenko on Sunday, as general manager Doug Armstrong appeared to complete his offseason checklist.

Toropchenko’s two-year contract is worth $1.25 million annually, and he will be a restricted free agent again in 2025. In signing Toropchenko, the Blues have now signed all of their RFAs this summer.

Previously, the team re-signed Scott Perunovich (one year, $775,000 salary-cap hit), Tyler Tucker (two years, $800,000 cap hit), and Hugh McGing (one year, two-way worth $775,000 in the NHL).

Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas and Joel Hofer were supposed to be unrestricted free agents this summer, but each signed extensions before their previous contracts expired.

Toropchenko, 24, scored 10 goals and assisted on nine in 69 games last season while playing fourth-line minutes and serving as one of the team’s most-used penalty killers after the trade deadline. In his career, Toropchenko has 21 points in 97 NHL games.

The contract was agreed to before the Blues and Toropchenko were set for an arbitration hearing, which had been scheduled for Thursday of this week.

Before the Toropchenko signing, the Blues had an estimated $1.54 million available in cap space, and his $1.25 million deal leaves them with about $300,000 entering training camp in September. At that number, the Blues could not recall a player from the minors without executing a cap-creating transaction — placing a player on long-term injured reserve or sending him to the AHL.

The Blues also could opt to break camp with a 21- or 22-man roster instead of the maximum of 23, but that would force them to waive players they wouldn’t otherwise have to.

Two-year contracts were more lucrative for depth RFA forwards, as Vancouver’s Nils Hoglander (54 career points in 154 games) and Montreal’s Rafael Harvey-Pinard (21 points in 38 games) will be paid $1.1 million a year, and San Jose’s Fabian Zetterlund (31 points in 81 games) will carry a $1.45 million cap hit.

This summer, there was only one one-year, one-way contract signed by an restricted free agent forward.

That was a deal between Ty Dellandrea and the Stars worth $900,000. Last season, the 22-year-old had 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 82 games while also killing penalties in a bottom-six role in Dallas.

Toropchenko figures to play on the fourth line with Oskar Sundqvist as his center, but the bottom six will be a congested battle to watch during training camp.

Sundqvist, Toropchenko, Jake Neighbours, Nikita Alexandrov, Nathan Walker and Mackenzie MacEachern are all vying for playing time, with some even competing for a roster spot. Of that group, only Neighbours is waivers exempt.

The Blues open their exhibition schedule with a split-squad doubleheader against Arizona on Sept. 23. The regular-season opener is Oct. 12 in Dallas, followed by the home opener on Oct. 14 against Seattle.