St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford (12) battles for the puck against Nashville Predators right wings Miikka Salomaki (20) and Craig Smith (15) in a game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.

 Cristina M. Fletes, Post-Dispatch

Zach Sanford, after spending a weekend in San Antonio, was recalled by the Blues on Monday for their three-game trip to western Canada that will close the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule.

The Blues sent him down to get in a game while he was going to be a healthy scratch for the Blues anyway. Sanford had a goal and an assist on Sunday in the Rampage's 5-2 win over Iowa. Jordan Kyrou and had a goal and two assists and Klim Kostin had a goal and an assist. The Blues were two players below the roster limit, so they didn't have to make any move to recall him.

Kostin also made a move on Monday, being loaned from San Antonio to the Russian team for the world junior tournament, which starts on Dec. 26. Kostin is one of five Russians playing in North America who has joined the team for its preparations now that they have arrived here to get ready for the tournament.

The Blues played Sunday with no extra forwards. The recall of Sanford will give the Blues the option to scratch someone, which seems likely considering Craig Berube's level of dissatisfaction with Sunday's game vs. Calgary.

The Blues play Edmonton, Vancouver and Calgary on the trip, which finishes on Saturday. Then the team is off until after Christmas, playing at home against Buffalo on Dec. 27.

