BOSTON — Robert Bortuzzo will be back in on defense, stepping in for Joel Edmundson for the Blues in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday.
Bortuzzo came out of the lineup in Game 4 when Vince Dunn returned for the Blues. Edmundson played just 7:24 in Game 4 and was charged with two giveaways. Bortuzzo was partnered with Vince Dunn in practice on Wednesday at TD Garden.
Other than that, it was the same lineup for the Blues. Forward Robert Thomas is still out.
The final two defense spots have rotated through Bortuzzo, Edmundson and Carl Gunnarsson for most of the season. When healthy, the Blues have had seven defensemen for six spots, and all seven defensemen are experienced players.
"It’s been very good, the competition," Berube said. "We’ve used everybody, that’s what you need to do in the playoffs. It’s a good competition. I think all the guys realize it. They care about each other and if somebody goes in, somebody comes out, they’re on the same page and they’re good about it and that’s important. You don’t have to be happy about it but you still have to be a good teammate and they have been very good that way. It’s great to have the depth."
BRUINS UPDATE
Injured defenseman Matt Grzelcyk skated in a no-contact jersey in practice for the Bruins and is waiting medical clearance to return to action while Boston's other injured defenseman, Zdeno Chara, didn't skate and seems unlikely to play in Game 5, though there was no official word on the status of either for Thursday's game.
Grzelcyk, who has been out since Oskar Sundqvist hit him into the boards in Game 2, a hit for which Sundqvist got a one-game suspension, is apparently closer to being in than Chara, who is generally believed to have a broken jaw.
"He's still in protocol," Cassidy said of Grzelcyk. "When he gets cleared, he'll be ready to go, whether that's by tomorrow or not I couldn't tell you today. Zee facial injury. No update on him. Give you a prognosis on him tomorrow. That's probably the best I can give you right now. Obviously Zee's not here, didn't skate, so it makes it a little more difficult for him. I've always said that: the guys that are skating are obviously a little closer."
Steven Kampfer skated in practice with Connor Clifton, and he looks like the candidate to come in if Chara and Grzelcyk can't go. The Bruins had rookie Urho Vaakanainen, who played in two games this season, skate with the full team, but coach Bruce Cassidy said it would be a "big ask" to have him come into the playoffs for the first time in Game 5.
Cassidy said Grzelcyk is still in the concussion protocol and has to be cleared before he can play. Grzelcyk said he was "feeling good." Cassidy said he didn't have an update on Chara other than to say he has a facial injury, but the fact he wasn't on the ice for Wednesday's practice wasn't a good sign.
"It was tough for me between periods," Cassidy said, "when we were told he wouldn't be able to play because he wants to play and if he was given the green light no matter what the severity was, he'd be out there. We know that about 'Z.' But the mindset the players put themselves in in terms of putting pressure on themselves, I think players do that when you lose people. They know that a little more is required. Not a lot. And I think if everybody does a little bit more -- not one particular player -- that's what we're trying to avoid that one guy doesn't go in and say, 'I've got to be a hero.' I think it falls on the whole team. You lose a little bit of your team defense, well, maybe you've got to create more offense to balance that out. You got a guy that kills penalties well, maybe stay a little more disciplined. Down the line of how can you make up for what he brings without one guy going in there. And I think our team's good at that. I think we sustain momentum throughout the year losing guys because of that mentality. We didn't just ask one guy to go in and make up for Patrice Bergeron's loss or whoever."
WEARING THEM DOWN
In the first three playoff rounds, the Blues have outscored their opposition 23-7 in Games 5,6 and 7. It's viewed as the inevitable outcome of the Blues' style, which over time grinds down opponents. Also, that the Blues could use some reminders on what makes winning hockey, and they're only getting those on the ice.
“I think we finally realize that we have to get to our game," forward Pat Maroon said. "When we get to our game, we’re a good hockey team. It takes us some time, I guess. Figure out how they play, how we need to play, what we need to do. How we can focus on it every shift, every night.”
