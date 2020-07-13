Blues resume practicing; Parayko, Bortuzzo absent

The Blues were back on the ice at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Monday, with everyone on hand except defensemen Colton Parayko and Robert Bortuzzo.
Coach Craig Berube had said a couple of players might miss the first few days of practice, but would be back. The Blues cancelled an involuntary workout two Fridays ago after reportedly four players and a member of the coaching staff had tested positive.
By league policy, the Blues can't comment on the nature of any injury during this postseason. "They'll be back in short order," general manager Doug Armstrong said Monday. "You'll see them back on the ice sometime this week."
All members of the staff were on the ice on Monday.
Berube broke his group into two sessions for practice, with callups Derrick Pouliot and Jake Walman skating with both groups.
The lines were:
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Blais-Thomas-Bozak
MacEachern-Sundqvist-Steen
Kostin-Barbashev-Poganski
Kyrou-de la Rose-Brouwer
On defense:
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Scandella-Walman
Dunn-Faulk
Mikkola-Walman
Pouliot
Goalies:
Binnington
Allen
Husso
Hofer
The players who weren't on the roster when play was stopped were forward Klim Kostin and Austin Poganski, defensemen Walman, Pouliot and Niko Mikkola and goalies Ville Husso and Joel Hofer.
Barbashev being moved off the fourth line was likely because the team wanted a center on the other line for practice purposes.
General manager Doug Armstrong said that defenseman Tyler Tucker, the Blues' seventh-round pick in 2018, would also be joining the team in camp.
"He got word Saturday that he'd be able to participate so he's going to be on the ice later this week," Armstrong said.
When Tucker hits camp, the Blues will have 33 players present. Teams can take only 31 players to the hub city, so two players in camp won't be traveling.
PERUNOVICH SIGNS
Scott Perunovich, the Blues' second round pick in the 2018 draft, signed a two-year entry level contract on Monday.
During the NHL pause, Perunovich agreed to two contracts with the Blues, but which one he signed would depend on whether or not he would be allowed to play this season. When the new CBA was agreed to, it was decided that players would not be allowed to sign this season and play this season. So that settled the question of which one Perunovich would sign.
"Scotty is going to sign his contract (to start) in 2021," Armstrong said. "He was in town and doing some work. He's back in Minneapolis now and won't be here for Phase 3 as he prepares to get ready for the main camp next season."
Perunovich signed with the Blues after finishing his junior season at Minnesota-Duluth, after which he won the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey. He had six goals and 34 assists in 34 regular-season games.
