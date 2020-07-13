Blues resume practicing; Parayko, Bortuzzo absent

Scott Perunovich, the Blues' second round pick in the 2018 draft, signed a two-year entry level contract on Monday.

During the NHL pause, Perunovich agreed to two contracts with the Blues, but which one he signed would depend on whether or not he would be allowed to play this season. When the new CBA was agreed to, it was decided that players would not be allowed to sign this season and play this season. So that settled the question of which one Perunovich would sign.

"Scotty is going to sign his contract (to start) in 2021," Armstrong said. "He was in town and doing some work. He's back in Minneapolis now and won't be here for Phase 3 as he prepares to get ready for the main camp next season."

Perunovich signed with the Blues after finishing his junior season at Minnesota-Duluth, after which he won the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey. He had six goals and 34 assists in 34 regular-season games.

