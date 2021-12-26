Blues return from break with four new players on COVID list

The St. Louis Blues returned from their four-day Christmas break Sunday down four bodies.

Ivan Barbashev, Robert Bortuzzo, Dakota Joshua and James Neal tested positive for COVID before the team’s early evening practice at Centene Community Ice Center. So you won’t see any of the four until 2022.

“It’s certainly not surprising, coming off the number of positive tests as we paused the season,” Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said. “Going into the holidays, I’m certainly not surprised by our positive (test results), and the multitude around the league.”

Several dozen players league-wide tested positive as the holiday break ended and teams returned to practice Sunday. Barbashev actually tested positive Dec. 23, according to the Blues, so he should return a few days earlier than Bortuzzo, Joshua and Neal — who tested positive Sunday.

This latest batch of positive tests brings to 14 the number of Blues on the COVID list this season. Last season, only Jake Walman and David Perron were on the list. (Other Blues temporarily were listed on the 2020-21 COVID list, but were quickly removed because of false positives or faulty testing.)

Armstrong said none of the four latest Blues on the COVID list had any symptoms, so the hope is they should be able to return quickly once their 10-day quarantine period ends.

In addition, Oskar Sundqvist has been on the COVID list since Dec. 18, and is eligible to return to practice Tuesday.

With many players heading home to Canada or elsewhere in the United States for the holiday break, coach Craig Berube said he was bracing for some positive test results when the players reported back to work.

“We were all uncertain for sure,” Berube said. “Everybody's scattered all over with family and all kinds of things going on. You come back and you test, and it's everywhere.”

Even without the positive COVID test, Neal wouldn’t be available anyway. He remains on long-term injured reserve because of an upper-body injury and hasn’t played since Nov. 22.

But Barbashev is in the midst of a career year, including great success lately centering the “Russian Line” that included wingers Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko. Bortuzzo has played in 27 of the club's 31 games this season, including the last 12 in a row, and had been solid on the third pairing.

Joshua, meanwhile, had played well in the 11 games since his latest callup from Springfield, Mass., with one goal, three assists on the fourth line, and was at plus-seven.

Even with those players absent for practice, the Blues still had 22 players on the ice Sunday evening. Injured forwards Jordan Kyrou, David Perron and Robert Thomas continue to practice. They all look as if they should be available for the Blues’ next scheduled game, Wednesday at home against the Edmonton Oilers.

Two other injured players, goalie Ville Husso and defenseman Jake Walman, practiced Sunday and like Kyrou, Perron and Thomas, have been practicing for a while.

In addition, Brayden Schenn took part in his first practice with the full squad since his latest injury — an upper-body ailment that occurred on Dec. 12, against Anaheim.

“Sunny's back in a couple days,” Berube said. “Thommer looks good out there, Kyrou. Perron, too. Walman looks good, too, and then Schenn practiced for most of the practice with us.”

Schenn was skating for more than a half hour before the formal practice started. He did not take part in contact drills and five-on-five work at the end of practice, so he may need a little more time.

“I think he's right on track with what he thought and what we thought,” Berube said. “I don't think it's a surprise that he was out there today.”

Here’s where Kyrou, Perron and Thomas slotted in on the forward lines Sunday:

• Brandon Saad-Ryan O’Reilly-Perron

• Buchevich-Thomas-Tarasenko

• Logan Brown-Tyler Bozak-Kyrou

The fourth line consisted of Klim Kostin-Schenn-Nathan Walker. If Schenn doesn’t play against Edmonton, Sundqvist could be slotted in there.

“It was nice to see all the guys back skating,” O’Reilly said. “Looked good. I know it's just practice, but the energy looked good. Looked like they were moving well. It's nice.

“It's nice to have that break and a couple days when we are banged up that we can get some guys healthy and back. It's one positive thing out of these games being postponed.”

On defense, Marco Scandella and Scott Perunovich formed the third pairing in the absence of Bortuzzo. The top two pairings were unchanged: Niko Mikkola-Colton Parayko, and Torey Krug-Justin Faulk.

So the Blues shouldn’t be shorthanded for Edmonton, or for the highly-anticipated Winter Classic on Saturday in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Wild. At least that’s the hope.

“I'm not so sure what's going on here,” Berube said. “We popped some positives again today. Who knows? We'll see what goes on going forward.”

New NHL rules finalized Sunday reinstituting the taxi squad and also providing salary cap relief for callups should help as well.

One other thing in the Blues’ favor: their schedule is light anyway at this point, with Edmonton beginning a stretch of just three games in 10 days. That means injured players will get more time to heal and players on the COVID list won’t miss many games before their quarantine period ends.

Of course, that’s assuming the games scheduled in the coming days actually get played. In the COVID world, there are no guarantees.

“My thoughts are (the games) are on until told differently,” Armstrong said. “We’re preparing to play the 29th (against Edmonton), and I’m sure the league and the union are assessing all the information we’re getting now.

“With the rules they put in place on bringing in COVID replacement players — that’s done I assume to make sure we can play and fight through this.”

