Blues reveal they have a new victory song

That was the so-called “Urinal Game,” with Gunnarsson scoring the game-winner in overtime in a 3-2 win that tied the series one game apiece.

After splitting a pair of home games in St Louis, it was back to Boston for Game 5. And more sushi.

“Correct me if I’m wrong, (Thorburn) was the one pushing that we had to go back,” Steen continued. “So we went there for the sushi again and won Game 5.”

The Blues lost Game 6 in St. Louis, and before Game 7 in Boston, Steen said, “There was no real discussion. We just kind of ended up out at that sushi spot. So we went 3-for-3 with the sushi in the belly.”

Goalie Jordan Binnington said he was spending part of his down time prepping for his shot-saving competition against Canadian crooner Justin Bieber. The date of the showdown remains to be determined.

“Right when I found out the season was paused I ordered a computer monitor, just to get some double-screen (looks) there and really study his moves,” Binnington said. “You know, see when he’s picking up his head, how his backhand is. But for the most part, I’m just gonna wing it.”

While the majority of Blues have stayed in St. Louis, defenseman Marco Scandella headed back to his native Canada.