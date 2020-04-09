Blues reveal they have a new victory song

In the post-Gloria era of St. Louis Blues hockey, there was a brief mention of a new song in October. Much later in the season, defenseman Vince Dunn said there was indeed a new victory song but said he didn’t know the title.
On Wednesday night, during a videoconference involving 25 Blues players, Dunn came clean. The Blues’ victory song as they’ve defended their Stanley Cup is Eddie Murphy’s “Party all the Time.”
Obviously no one is partying these days during the coronavirus pandemic.
But anyone who witnessed the team’s post-Stanley Cup celebration last June, be it the parade down Market Street, the weekend in Las Vegas, or the St. Louis clubs visited by the team after Game 7 — well, they realize it’s a fitting anthem.
Dunn’s answer came after co-moderator Kathryn Tappen asked him about the genesis of last year’s victory song — “Gloria,” by Laura Branigan. After Dunn laid out that story, co-host Jim Hughson followed up by asking if the team was still playing the song.
“This year we have a new one,” Dunn said. “We haven’t really been too focused on it. It’s kind of just been whatever. We didn’t want to carry (Gloria) over from last year. Kind of just left it in the past.
“I think this year it’s an Eddie Murphy song — ‘Party all the Time.’ We have a pretty fun group. We like to have our fun. I think the song kind of reflects on our group a little bit.”
The NHL put together the unique videoconference as part of its ongoing effort to keep fans and the media connected to the league’s players during the coronavirus shutdown. Fans and media could watch on social media as Hughson and Tappen quizzed the players.
General manager Doug Armstrong and coach Craig Berube made opening comments and then dropped off the videoconference, leaving the moderators and the entire Blues roster. (Jay Bouwmeester did not participate.) The screen looked like a modern version of the old Hollywood Squares television show, times about three.
Each member of the Blues had his own box on the screen, except for Dunn and Sammy Blais, who were sharing a box, and Jaden Schwartz and Robert Bortuzzo, who were sharing another.
Each player was asked at least one question by the moderators, and most were routine queries, such as what it’s been like defending the Cup, favorite memories of last season, what players are doing during shelter-at-home, etc.
But there was new ground as well, starting with Alexander Steen going behind the scenes during the Cup Final against the Bruins.
“It was before Game 2, Gunny (Carl Gunnarsson), Sunny (Oskar Sundqvist), myself, (Colton) Parayko and (Chris) Thorburn went to a sushi restaurant (in Boston),” Steen said. “And then Gunny got that big winner for us.”
That was the so-called “Urinal Game,” with Gunnarsson scoring the game-winner in overtime in a 3-2 win that tied the series one game apiece.
After splitting a pair of home games in St Louis, it was back to Boston for Game 5. And more sushi.
“Correct me if I’m wrong, (Thorburn) was the one pushing that we had to go back,” Steen continued. “So we went there for the sushi again and won Game 5.”
The Blues lost Game 6 in St. Louis, and before Game 7 in Boston, Steen said, “There was no real discussion. We just kind of ended up out at that sushi spot. So we went 3-for-3 with the sushi in the belly.”
Goalie Jordan Binnington said he was spending part of his down time prepping for his shot-saving competition against Canadian crooner Justin Bieber. The date of the showdown remains to be determined.
“Right when I found out the season was paused I ordered a computer monitor, just to get some double-screen (looks) there and really study his moves,” Binnington said. “You know, see when he’s picking up his head, how his backhand is. But for the most part, I’m just gonna wing it.”
While the majority of Blues have stayed in St. Louis, defenseman Marco Scandella headed back to his native Canada.
“I’m actually at my cabin about an hour outside of Montreal,” Scandella said. “I’ve been going for these nature walks and bringing my axe. I’ve actually just been chopping down dead trees, and getting some of the frustration out of having to deal with this isolation.”
If the playoffs began today — and they were scheduled to begin Wednesday — the Blues would open against Nashville. David Perron was asked about a Blues-Predators postseason matchup.
“They get up for games against us,” Perron said. “We do as well. But the rivalry right there speaks for itself. We played them a few years ago (in the playoffs) and they beat us. They played us pretty well. I just think their team is pretty deep, from their forwards to their ‘D’ — that are jumping in the play every single time that they can.
“They got two really good goalies, so I think it’d be a good matchup. I think the boys would be excited. They’re a tough opponent for us but I think we’d be ready for it.”
No Blues player would be more excited about a return of hockey this season than Vladimir Tarasenko. He would’ve been ready to return from shoulder surgery shortly after the NHL ceased games on March 12.
“It’s been really hard here not playing all year,” Tarasenko said. “But I was really excited to see what this team achieved during the season. They played really well, great hockey. I was lucky enough to travel a couple road trips with the guys before this pause started. I felt like a part of the team again, more. . . . It’s been a long year, but the hockey will start someday so I’m just waiting for that day.”
Team captain Alex Pietrangelo closed the videoconference with a message to Blues fans and those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Fans know that we miss being down at Enterprise,” Pietrangelo said. “I’m sure they miss watching us play, too. But I think the biggest thing for me is the more that we can all do our part, the safer we’ll all be, and the quicker we’ll find a way to get over this hump.
“As a group we thank the frontline workers — nurses, doctors. But even people working at the grocery story, delivery drivers. . . . Without them, we’re not able to be comfortable in our home.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!