Blues reward young forward Blais with two-year extension

Blais had five goals 20 games into the season, putting him on an early pace for 20 goals. But a wrist injury in late November sidelined him for 2½ months, costing him 28 games. Since returning at the end of January, Blais had seen mainly fourth- and third-line duty, although he was reunited with O’Reilly and Perron on March 11, in Anaheim — the Blues’ last game before the NHL suspended play.

It took a while for Blais to get going when he returned to the lineup, on Jan. 28, after having wrist surgery. He had four assists after returning but only one goal, scored Feb. 4 against Carolina. But it’s clear that Blais has yet to reach his ceiling as a player, and if he stays healthy he could turn out to be a bargain of a sixth-round draft pick.

“We saw (that) last year in the playoffs when he got in,” Armstrong said. “We just think he’s a young player, that’s a little of a late-bloomer in junior hockey. I thought (coach) Craig Berube really did a great job with him his first year in the American League, and has confidence in him. So I think Sammy feels that, too, and has continued to grow under Craig.”