Blues reward young forward Blais with two-year extension

St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais agreed to a two-year, $3 million contract extension Wednesday, which will keep him under contract through the 2021-22 season. Blais, 23, had been scheduled to be a restricted free agent, and eligible for arbitration, after this season.
In 40 games before the suspension of NHL play because of the coronavirus pandemic, Blais had six goals, seven assists and was minus-2.
“We’re in contact with all kinds of different people during this time,” Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said. “(Director of hockey operations) Ryan Miller headed this one up along with Blaiser’s agent and got us something done.”
Blais began the season as a top-six forward, playing on a line with Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron.
“He’s a developing player that we think highly of,” Armstrong said. “We think he certainly can be a top-nine regular in our group. I think injuries derailed a little bit of that for him at the start of this year. And then someone like (Zach) Sanford came in and really grabbed a spot there with Perron and O’Reilly for a while.
“So it gives us good competition in our group and another young player to continue to grow with.”
Blais came into camp in good shape, and after a strong preseason seized a spot at left wing on the O’Reilly line — valuable territory in terms of the potential for production and playing time. His physical style of play, combined with good puck-handling and passing skills, made for a nice complement with the feistiness and goal-scoring ability of Perron coupled with the all-around play of O’Reilly.
Blais had five goals 20 games into the season, putting him on an early pace for 20 goals. But a wrist injury in late November sidelined him for 2½ months, costing him 28 games. Since returning at the end of January, Blais had seen mainly fourth- and third-line duty, although he was reunited with O’Reilly and Perron on March 11, in Anaheim — the Blues’ last game before the NHL suspended play.
It took a while for Blais to get going when he returned to the lineup, on Jan. 28, after having wrist surgery. He had four assists after returning but only one goal, scored Feb. 4 against Carolina. But it’s clear that Blais has yet to reach his ceiling as a player, and if he stays healthy he could turn out to be a bargain of a sixth-round draft pick.
“We saw (that) last year in the playoffs when he got in,” Armstrong said. “We just think he’s a young player, that’s a little of a late-bloomer in junior hockey. I thought (coach) Craig Berube really did a great job with him his first year in the American League, and has confidence in him. So I think Sammy feels that, too, and has continued to grow under Craig.”
Blais scored 26 goals during the 2016-17 season for the Chicago Wolves, then the Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate and coached by Berube. During the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, Blais bounced back and forth between the Blues and their new San Antonio AHL affiliate.
His physical play really became noticeable last season and continued this season up to the coronavirus “pause.” He was leading the Blues in overall hits (155), even though he had missed 31 games.
“He brings an element, a little bit like (Ivan) Barbashev brings that physical element,” Armstrong said. “There’s all sorts of different components that go into a team. He has very good hands but he also has a physical element to his game that separates him from other people.”
Blais is making $850,000 this year, so it’s a decent pay raise. It also leaves the Blues with only three pending restricted free agents on their current roster: forwards MacKenzie MacEachern and Jacob de la Rose, plus defenseman Vince Dunn.
MacEachern and de la Rose are eligible for arbitration, which gives them a little leverage in any potential contract negotiations. Dunn is not eligible for arbitration.
