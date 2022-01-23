Blues rock the Kraken 5-0

SEATTLE – This being their first trip to the Emerald City, the St. Louis Blues made the unusual move of arriving a day early. You know, get the lay of the land, etc.

Turns out it was worth the extra day. The Blues found Climate Pledge Arena very much to their liking Friday, defeating Seattle 5-0 for their second win over the expansion Kraken in eight days.

Seattle gave the Blues fits Dec. 13 in St. Louis, with the Blues rallying in the third period for a 2-1 victory. There was no such suspense this time.

St. Louis, now 24-11-5, scored just about every way imaginable: Shorthanded (Tyler Bozak), power play (Brayden Schenn), penalty shot (Colton Parayko), and even strength (Pavel Buchnevich, Jordan Kyrou).

Ville Husso registered his third career shutout and second this season, stopping all 27 Kraken shots. He was also in goal in the Dec. 13 game: so he has stopped 58 of 59 shots against Seattle this season.

Other than a period in December when Jordan Binnington was on the COVID list, this marked the first team all season Husso started successive games.

Asked if he was surprised with Friday’s starting assignment, Husso said: “A little bit maybe. I’m feeling good right now, and every time I get a chance to play, I try to get a win. Like I said, I was a little surprised that I got the start today but I was just ready to go right away.”

So was the rest of the team. With last week’s game in mind, coach Craig Berube warned his players not to take the Kraken lightly prior to this game. He wanted a fast start, and expected a tough game.

The players took those words to heart because it wasn’t so tough this time around, with the Blues in control pretty much the entire way.

“The first period was good,” Berube said. “Our special teams were really good in the first. I thought we were energized and skating.”

The shorthanded goal by Bozak, off a slick feed from Brandon Saad, gave the Blues an early lift, giving them a 1-0 lead just 6 minutes in.

“They’re always a lift,” Berube said. “I thought our penalty kill did a great job. We took too many penalties A couple of them were unnecessary and we don’t need to take. The power play goal’s a big goal, too, but when you get a shorthanded goal, it’s a huge left – and it’s all work-based, basically.”

Bozak has a modest seven goals since the start of last season, but three of them have been “shorties.” He now has nine career shorthanded scores, and seems to have a knack for them.

“Yeah, he does,” Berube said. “He’s a smart guy. He reads things well and has got a very good brain. He can anticipate well.”

Schenn’s power play goal made it a 2-0 game later in the first, giving the Blues a rare chance to play with the lead. After a scoreless second period, the Blues poured it on in the third period. Buchnevich scored just 24 seconds in on a three-man rush. Then came Parayko’s penalty shot, followed by Kyrou’s goal.

Parayko’s goal, at the 7:40 mark of the third period, was the first for a Blues defenseman on a penalty shot in franchise history according to the team. It was the first time a Blues defenseman had even taken a penalty shot since 1985, and the first penalty-shot goal for any St. Louis player since T.J. Oshie in 2014.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a penalty shot in a game before,” Parayko said.

It was a slow-motion goal by Parayko, who took his time skating in from center ice and beat Kraken goalie Joey Daccord stick side.

“I was in-between what I was gonna do, I guess,” Parayko said. “And I was kind of thinking about it as I was skating down and kinda made my mind up. I don’t know, I guess I wasn’t really thinking about the speed – it was just me and the goalie.”

Even so, Parayko’s slow-mo approach certainly kept Berube in suspense.

“I wasn’t sure what he was gonna do,” Berube said with a chuckle. “He scored so that’s all that matters.”

As for Husso, he’s now 7-2-1 on the season after picking up his first road victory in four tries this season (1-2-1). His numbers are stellar: 2.02 goals-against average and a .938 goals-against average. Both are league highs for goalies with at least 10 appearances this season.

“I told you we were gonna use both goalies and we’re gonna continue to do that,” Berube said. “But Ville came off a real good outing (against Nashville) and it was just a decision that I went with.”

With one or two exceptions, including stopping a breakaway by Riley Sheahan midway through the second period, Husso didn’t have the kind of tough chances he faced Monday against the Predators.

But it’s clear the Blues’ goalie situation will be more of a timeshare for the immediate future – maybe longer.

“(Binnington) understands the situation for sure,” Berube said. “Binnington’s gonna be a big part of whatever we do. I can tell you that right now. Just like Ville Husso is. Binner, he’s worked hard in practice and he’ll be ready to go when he gets the call again.”

The first time Husso had successive starts in the NHL, things didn't go so well last season. After a strong performance, allowing two goals against Colorado last April 3, he was shelled for five goals two days later by Vegas.

What did Husso take out of that experience?

"I think the biggest thing is every game is a new game, and you have to be prepared for each game individually," Husso said.

But it's a different Husso now. And a different Blues' goalie situation.

