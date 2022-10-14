Blues roll out season-opening lines

The St. Louis Blues have lost one of their mainstays at the top of the lineup in David Perron and a glue player from the bottom six in Tyler Bozak.

Perron signed with Detroit in free agency; Bozak wasn’t offered a contract and currently is out of hockey.

No need to panic. The cupboard is far from bare in the forward group that will open the season Saturday against Columbus.

Eight of the nine Blues who scored 20-plus goals last season are back for more. And let’s not forget, this was a team that — surprise — scored more goals than eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado over the course of the 2021-22 regular season.

So there are a lot of familiar faces among the top three forward lines. They’re just arranged a little differently in some cases. We all know lines will be juggled — and then juggled some more — over the course of the season. But here’s a line-by-line look at what coach Craig Berube is expected to roll out against the Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center.

Brandon Saad-Ryan O’Reilly-Jordan Kyrou: Saad is so low-key, he’s almost like a piece of furniture in the room full of Blues forwards. But he’s consistent as the sunrise. Just mark him down for 20-plus goals and you shouldn’t be disappointed. Saad is good behind and in front of the net, and he’ll flash an occasional burst of speed off the rush.

Unlike many Blues who found their way on the COVID list last season, it took O’Reilly a while to bounce back from his time on the list. But he closed strongly in the regular season and the playoffs. Not that O’Reilly needs any more motivation, but the captain is in a contract year as well.

The big change here is Kyrou moving into the right wing spot manned so ably by Perron over the past four years. O’Reilly and Perron were so tight, they dressed like each other one year for Halloween — without telling each other. That kind of chemistry won’t be easy to duplicate.

Saad-O’Reilly-Perron opened 43 regular-season and playoff games together as a line last season — a team high. Saad-O’Reilly-Kyrou were a line only three times.

Kyrou is a much different type of player than Perron. Perron was next to impossible to bump off the puck. We probably won’t see the type of puck possession, cycling game with this trio. It will be different. How different? We’ll see.

“I’ve felt each (preseason) game, you can tell we’re getting more comfortable with each other, and knowing where each other are — and just little plays, tendencies that we have,” O’Reilly said last week. “So it’s nice, and I think it’s only going to get better from there.”

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko: This group was dynamite last season, and there’s no reason to think there shouldn’t be more of the same this time around. Berube first put the line together in mid-November with good success, but some injuries and players on the COVID list forced the inevitable shuffling for a while.

They were reunited in February and stayed together for most of the rest of the season, including a four-goal, nine-assist outburst together on April 14 against Buffalo. By season’s end, Buchnevich and Thomas both registered career highs in goals, assists and points. Tarasenko established a career high in assists and points, while scoring a not-to-shabby 34 goals.

You’ve got an elite shooter (Tarasenko), an elite passer (Thomas), and in Buchnevich, someone who’s a little bit of both.

“Good on forecheck, good protecting puck with cycles,” Buchnevich said, when asked what makes this line tick. “We got the big shooter, too. Vladi can shoot; we just have to find him.”

But there’s much more to this group than just Tarasenko shooting. Buchnevich scored 30 goals himself last season. Berube, who continuously is on Buchnevich to shoot more, thinks he can do even better this season. Thomas, of course, is a pass-first player who shot enough last season to reach a career-high 20 goals. He’s pretty good around the net.

“He can move and he can protect the puck,” Buchnevich said of Thomas. “He’s super easy to play with. He can get the puck in the corner (against) somebody one-on-one and find someone on the point for the shot. I’m happy to give it to him and I don’t have to do anything.”

Jake Neighbours-Brayden Schenn-Ivan Barbashev: Had Logan Brown not suffered his upper-body injury, he might have been opening on this line instead of Neighbours. But Neighbours played very well in the preseason and is deserving of a top-nine slot to start the season. Suffice it to say, he’s looking forward to this opportunity to play with Schenn and Barbashev.

“It’s awesome,” Neighbours said. “Two really underrated players. Two guys that play with an edge and play with high pace and have a lot of skill. Both really good guys, too. Easy to work with, and they help me out a lot out there — both in practice and in games.”

Any time you have a player the caliber of Schenn on the third line, you know you have a deep lineup. This shapes up as an intriguing mix — three players with power forward tendencies, who can play physical, play defense, skate pretty well and score goals. (Although it remains to be seen how Neighbours will score at the NHL level.)

“Jakey, he works hard,” Barbashev said. “I think he deserves a spot on this team this year because he’s done an incredible job. He does things right. It’s really fun to play with him.

“Last year we would always switch up lines. I think at some point I was playing with Schenner. Not a lot, but I did play with him.”

Barbashev’s recall is pretty good here. They didn’t play together as much as some Blues forwards but were on lines together for 25 games — so they’re not strangers.

Despite missing time with cracked ribs — five cracked ribs at one point — Schenn still finished with 24 goals. Barbashev had a career-high 26, which a lot of observers regard as a fluke.

Josh Leivo-Noel Acciari-Nathan Walker: With each passing season, that 2018-19 Stanley Cup fourth line of Alexander Steen, Oskar Sundqvist and Ivan Barbashev is looked upon with more nostalgia. Over the past two seasons in particular, the Blues haven’t gotten consistent play or enough goals out of the “energy” line.

Even with the budget constraints of a very tight salary cap situation, Armstrong made it an offseason emphasis to shore up this area. The result is two players — Leivo and Acciari — who are new to the organization entirely. And a third — Walker — who’s on an opening-day roster for the first time as a Blue.

Had Alexey Toropchenko not undergone offseason shoulder surgery, he almost certainly would be in Leivo’s spot here. Toropchenko is close, significantly ahead of schedule in his recovery/rehab. But for now, it looks like Leivo will open the season on the left wing.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Berube said. “They’re going to put the puck in deep, and they’re going to go get it. They’re gonna work. And Leivo can make plays down in the offensive zone. And he’s good along the walls and things like that. With him there they have some ability to put some pucks in the net.”

Walker is a speedy skater, who plays with intensity and, yes, energy. He plays bigger than his size and has shown an ability to punch in a goal every now and then.

“‘Walks’ and Acciari are also great defensive players,” Leivo said. “So we can benefit on both ends of the ice. Get into our zone. Get out quick and go to work.”