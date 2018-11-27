It was one goal in the closing minutes of a game that had long been decided, and which much of the crowd was no longer around to see. According to the website moneypuck.com, the goal changed the Blues’ chances of winning the game from 0.04 percent — already just barely above zero — to 0.15 percent, about one-sixth of one percent. But the Blues hope it’s the start of something significant.
“Something positive out of a negative game,” center Ryan O’Reilly said.
Pat Maroon’s power-play goal with 5:28 to go Saturday night cut Winnipeg’s lead to 7-4, which was entirely incidental, but its impact was felt in other places. It snapped a run of 26 consecutive failed power plays for the Blues, which covered eight games, 18 days and two coaches. Once upon a time, the Blues’ power play was one of the few things keeping the club afloat. At the time of its last power-play goal, the Blues, then ranked third in the league, had won three of four games, Mike Yeo’s job looked increasingly safe and the team appeared to have turned a corner. Once it started posting zeroes, the team lost four of its next six games. The power play has since fallen to 10th.
Yeo had noted earlier in the season that if you knew the power play was doing that well, you would have expected the team to be in first place and obviously it wasn’t. Now the team and the power play seem to be marching in tandem: Both have been struggling.
“Like every power play in the National Hockey League, you’re going to score at times and you’re not going to score at times,” said interim coach Craig Berube, who even before the change was in charge of the power play. “You’re going to go through these dips, up and down, and what you try to do is look at things and change a couple things here and there to make it work again.”
The nature of the goal Saturday, and a check of the rosters, highlights what might be the simplest solution to the problem: Maroon. The Blues had a power-play goal in six straight games and 10 of 11 when Maroon, who hadn’t done much offensively five-on-five, became a healthy scratch. He sat out two games, came back for one, got hurt and missed four more. In those seven games, the Blues didn’t have a power-play goal. They didn’t have one in his first game back, but they had one in his second.
Neither Berube nor Maroon subscribes to the theory that the return of Maroon is the magic wand to revive the unit, though Berube does think that having a big body in front of the net is key, and for the Blues, Maroon is that body.
“We have elite players on that power play,” Maroon said. “I don’t think it’s me. I think we’re going to get back at it. Hopefully I’m going to go back in there and be in front of the goalie’s eyes and get some traffic and get that power play going again.”
To a certain extent, the power play was going. It was generating chances, it just wasn’t generating goals. In the eight games the Blues didn’t score, they had 38 shots on goal, averaging a bit less than five a game when they had an extra man. But Berube and the players on the power play still felt that they were doing too much passing, not enough shooting. The streak also coincided with — or reflected — Vladimir Tarasenko’s longest scoring drought since his rookie season. Before scoring Saturday, he had gone 10 games without a goal.
“We’ve been struggling, not in the sense that our power play has been awful,” O’Reilly said. “I thought we had some great looks. Just to get one in is nice. ... It’s all about being on the same page and at times I think we got away from it, but if we get back to that, getting a big goal that hopefully brings us together, I think it will be more dangerous and help us.”
“Goals are coming soon,” predicted defenseman Vince Dunn. “We can be a little cleaner on the breakouts. Other than that I think we’re getting some looks. We’re getting shots. Last year we weren’t even getting into the zone, we weren’t getting pucks to the net. I don’t know what it is. Maybe we can take advantage of when we have the shot to take it rather than make the extra pass. I think we’re still moving the puck around really well and we’re getting into the zone, getting chances. I think the time is going to come.”
“Not every goal on the power play is going to be cross-ice seam, the backdoor and in,” center Brayden Schenn said. “We’ve got to get tips and screens and rebounds, and I think we’ve got to do a better job of that.”
The Blues are about to start a trip that will pit them against three teams, Detroit, Colorado and Arizona, that are in the top half of the league in penalty killing. Arizona is No. 1. So it won’t be easy for the power play, but the Blues are also at a point where they have to get better across the board. An improved power play won’t be the salvation of the team, but right now, everything helps.
“I think it’s a bonus,” Dunn said. “If we’re planning on winning games on the power play and making sure we can kill the other team’s penalties, I don’t think we’re going to be a successful team. We need to be good five-on-five. When the power-play goals go in, that’s a bonus for us.”
And the Blues could really use a bonus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.