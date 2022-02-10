Blues sign Berube to three-year extension as head coach

The St. Louis Blues dealt with maybe the most necessary of their impending free agents on Wednesday, signing coach Craig Berube to a three-year contract extension.

Berube, who guided the team from the bottom of the standings to the Stanley Cup in 2019, is signed through the 2024-25 season.

Berube, 56, took over as interim coach of the Blues after Mike Yeo was fired on Nov. 19, 2018 and staged one of the great turnarounds in NHL history as the team went on to win its first Cup. Berube has a 133-72-30 regular-season record, the fourth-most wins among Blues coaches behind Joel Quenneville (307), Ken Hitchcock (248) and Brian Sutter (153). His winning percentage of .630 is second only to Hitchcock’s (.650).

Berube and general manager Doug Armstrong will address the media to discuss the extension on Thursday.

“I’ve enjoyed working with Doug Armstrong and (chairman) Tom Stillman, working with the coaching staff and training staff and all the players we have here,” Berube told the team’s website. “Why would I want to go anywhere else? I love it here.

“I came in here four years ago and we’ve had great success here. We have a chance to win again. I think that Doug does everything he can to put a winning team on the ice, and as a coach, I think that’s a great thing. I really enjoy St. Louis, I enjoy the fan base and it’s a great organization.”

The delay in extending Berube had attracted attention within the team’s fan base, but Armstrong played down the situation last week in an interview with the Post-Dispatch.

“I really enjoy working with Craig, and I expect that things will get done at the appropriate time,” Armstrong said. “I didn’t know Craig before we started working with him. So we had a very good working relationship and it’s flourished into a good personal relationship now. … We’re really happy with Craig.”

This season, Berube became just the seventh person in NHL history to play in 1,000 games and win 200 games as a coach.

“I love the game,” he said at the time. “It’s been my life to be honest with you. From a player at an early age to now, I’ve enjoyed hockey, enjoyed obviously playing. And as a coach, I love coaching.”

Berube had been coach of the Philadelphia Flyers for two seasons before being fired in 2015, and Armstrong hired him to coach the team’s AHL affiliate in Chicago in 2016. After a season there, Berube was moved up to Yeo’s staff with the Blues as associate head coach.

Early in Berube’s second season, with expectations high after some key offseason acquisitions by Armstrong, the Blues got off to a 7-9-3 start and Yeo was fired after a 2-0 loss to Los Angeles, the team’s third shutout loss in four games. At the time, the Blues’ 17 points were next-to-last in the league. Berube was named interim coach and slowly got the team winning. The Blues finished second in the Central Division and went on to beat Boston for the team’s first Stanley Cup win. After the season Armstrong lifted the interim tag on Berube, signing him to a three-year contract.

The Blues had the best record in the Western Conference at the time the league paused because of COVID in 2020. When the postseason began in a bubble in Edmonton, Alberta, the Blues lost in the first round to Vancouver four games to two. Last season, the Blues finished fourth in the Central and were swept in the first round by Colorado.

This season, the Blues are fourth in the Central Division.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0