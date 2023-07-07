The St. Louis Blues signed forward Hugh McGing to a one-year, two-way contract Thursday morning, leaving forward Alexey Toropchenko as the team’s only unsigned restricted free agent.

McGing’s deal is worth $775,000 in the NHL and $140,000 in the AHL.

McGing, who turns 25 years old July 11, played one NHL game for the Blues last season. A 2018 fifth-round pick, McGing has played 161 games in the AHL. He figures to be a recall option for the Blues this season when injuries arise.

That leaves Toropchenko as the last piece of business for Blues general manager Doug Armstrong and his staff. Toropchenko filed for arbitration before Wednesday’s 4 p.m. deadline, which is mostly a formality for RFAs with arbitration rights.

Arbitration hearings will begin July 20 and end no later than Aug. 4. Whenever the hearing is between Toropchenko and the Blues will be the next pressure point in negotiations.

Toropchenko, 24, had 10 goals and nine assists in 69 games last season. In his 97-game NHL career, he has 21 points.

The Blues have about $1.544 million available in cap space, with the assumption Mackenzie MacEachern and Scott Perunovich are in the minors and Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker, Calle Rosen and Joel Hofer are in the NHL.

This summer, Montreal’s Rafael Harvey-Pinard (20 points in 34 games) signed a two-year contract with a $1.1 million cap hit, San Jose’s Fabian Zetterlund (23 points in 67 games) signed a two-year contract with a $1.45 million cap hit and Columbus’s Mathieu Olivier (15 points in 66 games) signed a two-year contract with a $1.1 million cap hit.

The Blues previously signed RFAs Scott Perunovich (one year, $775,000 cap hit) and Tyler Tucker (two years, $800,000 cap hit) to contracts.

Hayes picks jersey number

On Thursday, the Blues announced that new acquisition Kevin Hayes will wear No. 12 in St. Louis. Hayes wore No. 13 with the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers, and No. 12 during his brief stint in Winnipeg.

Hayes will become the 35th player in franchise history to wear No. 12 and first since Zach Sanford from 2019-21.

Toropchenko currently wears No. 13 for the Blues.

Two Blues taken in CHL import draft

Two Blues draft picks were selected in the CHL import draft Wednesday, as Juraj Pekarcik went No. 2 overall to Acadie-Bathurst in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Jakub Stancl went No. 12 to Kelowna in the Western Hockey League.

Players can choose to stay in their current situations (Pekarcik playing in Slovakia and Stancl in Sweden) or play junior hockey in Canada.