Blues sign Parayko to eight-year extension

The NHL’s most recent free agent market put a high value on defensemen. Darnell Nurse signed with Edmonton for an AAV of $9.25 million. Zach Werenski signed with Columbus for $9.583 million. New Jersey signed Dougie Hamilton for $9 million. Colorado signed Cale Makar, a restricted free agent, $9 million. And Seth Jones signed with Chicago for $9.5 million.

By acting quickly, the Blues may have gotten a better deal on Parayko. He’s coming off a season in which he was hampered for much of it by a nagging back injury that eventually led to him sitting out 21 games, almost half of the abbreviated season. He had just two goals and 10 assists in the 32 games he played.

Armstrong said after the season that Parayko’s back was fine, and the Blues backed that up to the tune of $52 million. If there were any concerns about his health, they would not have done this deal.

In his six seasons in the NHL, Parayko has 41 goals and 130 assists in 418 games. He was a third-round pick in 2012 and burst on to the scene in 2015-16, making the roster out of camp after playing just 17 AHL games the season before after playing at Alaska-Fairbanks. In his third NHL game he scored two goals and he had four in his first 10 NHL games, assuring a reputation with his big booming shot as a scoring threat while also a shutdown defenseman.