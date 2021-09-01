Blues sign Parayko to eight-year extension

The St. Louis Blues signed defenseman Colton Paryako to an eight-year, $52 million extension, the longest allowed, on Wednesday with an average annual value of $6.5 million per year.
Parayko would have been an unrestricted free agent after this season and now has a deal that will run through the 2029-30 season. He will have just turned 37 when the contact expires. His AAV puts him even with two of his blueline teammates, Torey Krug and Justin Faulk.
The deal cements Parayko as the linchpin of the defense, even though his past two seasons have not been up to the high standards of his play in 2019-20.
The contract goes into effect after this season. Parayko will make $5.5 million this season in the final year of a five-year contract he signed in 2017.
At $52 million total, it matches Brayden Schenn’s extension as the second-biggest contract in team history, behind the eight-year $60 million contract Vladimir Tarasenko signed in 2015. Schenn and Tarasenko are the only other players to sign eight-year deals with the Blues.
In signing Parayko, general manager Doug Armstrong has taken care of one of the main items on his to-do list for next season. Last season, he re-signed goalie Jordan Binnington, who would have been an unrestricted free agent after the season, midway through the year but never reached an agreement with forward Jaden Schwartz, who signed with Seattle.
The NHL’s most recent free agent market put a high value on defensemen. Darnell Nurse signed with Edmonton for an AAV of $9.25 million. Zach Werenski signed with Columbus for $9.583 million. New Jersey signed Dougie Hamilton for $9 million. Colorado signed Cale Makar, a restricted free agent, $9 million. And Seth Jones signed with Chicago for $9.5 million.
By acting quickly, the Blues may have gotten a better deal on Parayko. He’s coming off a season in which he was hampered for much of it by a nagging back injury that eventually led to him sitting out 21 games, almost half of the abbreviated season. He had just two goals and 10 assists in the 32 games he played.
Armstrong said after the season that Parayko’s back was fine, and the Blues backed that up to the tune of $52 million. If there were any concerns about his health, they would not have done this deal.
In his six seasons in the NHL, Parayko has 41 goals and 130 assists in 418 games. He was a third-round pick in 2012 and burst on to the scene in 2015-16, making the roster out of camp after playing just 17 AHL games the season before after playing at Alaska-Fairbanks. In his third NHL game he scored two goals and he had four in his first 10 NHL games, assuring a reputation with his big booming shot as a scoring threat while also a shutdown defenseman.
Then prior to the 2016-17 season, he was a standout on Team North America, the 23-and-under team that took part in the World Cup of Hockey. In the Blues’ Stanley Cup winning season, Parayko had a career-high 10 goals and 18 assists, numbers he matched exactly the following season though in only 64 games as COVID shortened the season.
The departure of Alex Pietrangelo prior to last season opened the door for Parayko to be the team’s defensive star, and they needed him to be that if they were going to challenge again for a Stanley Cup. But a back injury sustained in practice slowed him in the early going and finally in February the decision was made to shut him down to let his back heal and see if he needed surgery. He didn’t and returned in April and had one goal and three assists in the final 16 games. He had no goals and one in assist in the four-game playoff sweep by Colorado but his ice time was back around 25 minutes, a sign that his back was feeling better.