Blues still hope to solve the Perron contract puzzle

Since signing a four-year, $16 million contract in 2018 and returning for a third tour of duty with the St. Louis Blues, David Perron has scored 94 regular-season goals.

Only 45 players throughout the NHL have scored more in that span. Of that 45, only one player — Evander Kane — had a lower salary-cap figure last season than Perron’s $4 million. And that was only because a series of off-ice issues resulted in Kane’s $7 million a year contract being terminated by San Jose last January. He played for only $2.1 million when he resurfaced later in the season with Edmonton.

The point to all this is that Perron outperformed his contract; the Blues got him for a bargain based on how he produced over the four seasons.

It should be noted that most of those 45 players who outscored Perron made way more than $4 million. Among them only Mike Hoffman ($4.5 million) and Elias Lindholm ($4.85) million played for less than $5 million last season. And many players who made more than Perron’s $4 million scored fewer than 94 goals over the past four seasons.

Lastly, it should be noted that Perron has been even better on the power play over the length of that contract — his 33 power-play goals total is tied for 19th in the league over the past four seasons.

If Perron were five years younger, he’d be due for a big pay raise. But he’s 34. That’s an age when most players are slowing, but Perron hasn’t received that memo. He’s more productive than ever, with his 27 goals this past season his highest total in 11 seasons with St. Louis, and the second-highest total in his 15-season NHL career.

Beyond that he’s developed into a team leader, although he doesn’t wear a “C” or an “A” on the front of his jersey. He’s the type of feisty competitor who drags his teammates into the fight. He doesn’t shy away from the big moments, as evidenced by his team-high nine goals this postseason.

So what do the Blues do about this? How do they keep Perron around?

As always, it comes down to how much money and for how long. Contract length is more important for older players — they always seem to want one more year tacked onto the end of the contract.

There have been rumors that Perron was surprised at the Blues’ offer — and not in a good way. But no one really is talking — publicly or even behind the scenes. At his exit interview more than a month ago, Perron made it clear how much he’d like to return to St. Louis.

The feeling is mutual from the Blues.

“Our goal is to see if we can find a way to make David ‘whole’ or happy,” general manager Doug Armstrong said recently.

The Blues remain optimistic they can get something done. But with the free agency period almost upon us — it starts July 13 — Perron and agent Allan Walsh might want to see what’s out there. In other words, test the market.

The Blues have a little more than $9 million in cap space according to CapFriendly.com, so fitting Perron in under the cap this year isn’t really an issue. But the following season (2023-24) looks like a different matter with Ryan O’Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko and Ivan Barbashev all scheduled for unrestricted free agency and Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas in line for substantial raises as arbitration-eligible restricted free agents.

Kyrou and Thomas both count $2.8 million against the cap this coming season. If they play anything like they did in 2021-22, they could at least double that on their next deals.

One of the reasons the Blues have stayed highly competitive for the past decade or so is that they have stayed out of salary-cap hell. Armstrong and assistant general manager Ryan Miller have avoided painting themselves into a cap corner.

So as much as the Blues — and their fans — want the Perron contract situation to conclude as a feel-good story, they’re not there yet. It’s a little complicated.

Overall at the forward position, the Blues are in an enviable spot. Of the 13 players who completed the 2021-22 season on their roster, only two have expired contracts this offseason — Perron and fellow 30-something Tyler Bozak who’s also scheduled for unrestricted free agency. None of the Blues’ top 13 forwards are scheduled for restricted free agency this offseason.

The leaguewide average per team at forward is five pending free agents. Arizona has a league-high 10, with seven pending unrestricted free agents and three restricted free agents. Colorado is right behind at eight — six UFAs and two RFAs up front.

The New York Islanders are the only NHL team in better shape than the Blues, with just one pending free agent at forward in restricted free agent Kieffer Bellows.

Bozak, the Blues’ oldest player at 36, is in a similar position as last year. The Blues will let him see what’s out there in free agency and might come back to him later. He didn’t sign last year until Sept. 14, just nine days before camp started.

Bozak has been a crafty and respected role player with the team for four seasons. But he missed 20 games because of a groin tear last season and had trouble adjusting to a lesser role on the fourth line this past season.

His return might be tied to what happens with unrestricted free agent Dakota Joshua, who played well for the minor-league Springfield Thunderbirds in the playoffs with seven goals and eight assists in 18 postseason games. Joshua appeared in 30 regular-season contests and one playoff game for the Blues this past season and is expected to push for an opening-day roster spot if he re-signs with the club.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0