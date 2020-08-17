Blues surge in overtime, climb back into series

But St. Louis got an equalizer on a goal by Justin Faulk, who played one of his best games as a member of the Blues.

And in overtime, Schenn closed out what could’ve been another frustrating night for the Blues with his first goal of the postseason.

“Schwartzy (Jaden Schwartz) came off, he was a little bit tired,” Schenn said. “I jumped on, kind of on the backcheck. The puck squeaked out to me. Lucky bounce, it kind of popped right in the middle there.

That set of circumstances left Schenn all alone with the puck at center ice, with only ice between himself and Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom.

“Markstrom’s playing well, and just tried to give him a quick shot,” Schenn said. “Seen a little room up top.”

Schenn shared the team goal-scoring title in the regular season with Perron _ with 25 goals apiece. But he had struggled offensively in Edmonton, and the frustration boiled over after he missed a third-period chance in close.

He took it out on his hockey stick, snapping it not once, not twice by three times into small bits on the bench. Schenn laughed about his tantrum later, one of the few times the Blues haven’t been frowning so far in the Edmonton bubble.

“He scored a helluva goal tonight,” Berube said. “I thought he played a great hockey game all-around. Physical. Skated, worked, made plays, had scoring chances that didn’t go in, and then he finally buried one. So it was really good to see.”

