Blues surge in overtime, climb back into series

EDMONTON, Alberta — Well, it had to happen sometime, right? On their 22nd day in the Edmonton bubble and in their seventh attempt to win a hockey game here, the Blues finally were successful Sunday night.
Playing in their road whites, they defeated pesky Vancouver 3-2 in overtime at Rogers Place, trimming the Canucks’ lead in the best-of-seven series to two games to one. Brayden Schenn scored the game winner on a breakaway with 4:54 left in OT.
The group exhale by the Blues probably could be felt all the way back in St. Louis.
“It was a huge game for us,” Tyler Bozak said. “We needed that one.”
Perhaps they can make a series out of this after all. After Sunday’s victory, the Blues need to win three of the remaining four games to keep playing. Still a daunting task, but obviously much more manageable than being down 3-0 in the series.
But it’s not like the weight of the world is off their shoulders or anything.
“I mean, no,” Schenn said. “We gotta keep on building. It’s one win. Obviously it took a while. A lot longer than we expected to get one here in Edmonton.
“We feel qualifying round (the round-robin) wasn’t great. But in the playoffs, each game we’re getting better. Hope it’s still a long series and we can keep building our team game.”
If you include the regular season, the Blues and Canucks have played six times. Four of those six have gone into overtime or shootout. They’re about as even as you can get.
“Yeah, they’re a heck of a hockey team,” coach Craig Berube said of the Canucks. “They got a lot of good players that make good plays with the puck. You gotta be on your toes when you play this team.”
They got back at it less than 24 hours later, with another late start Monday night. It’s the Blues’ first set of back-to-back games in the playoffs since 2004 against the San Jose Sharks.
With Jordan Binnington struggling, Berube made a switch in goal, going with Jake Allen. Binnington had started 28 consecutive playoff games. (That’s not including the round-robin contests here.)
Allen came through in a big way in first postseason start _ other than against Dallas in the round-robin _ since the 2016-17 season against Nashville. He stopped 39 of 41 shots Sunday.
“He was excellent,” Berube said. “We hadn’t got a win yet, so change it up. Jake’s been a real good goalie for us all year. And again he was tonight.”
Entering Sunday’s contest, the Blues had been 0-5-1 here and were oustscored 23-11 in the process. (Those totals included a 4-0 exhibition loss to Chicago.) Allen stopped 37 of 38 in a 2-1 shootout loss to Dallas in the team’s Aug. 9 round-robin finale.
“We expect him to play great and he did,” Bozak said.
“He was exceptional,” said David Perron, who gave St. Louis its first lead of the series when he scored with 1:58 left in the second period.
But on a night when the Blues were their own worst enemies at times, that 2-1 lead on the Perron goal lasted all of 37 seconds.
Marco Scandella and Colton Parayko, so good as a defensive pair since Scandella was acquired from Buffalo after Jay Bouwmeester’s season-ending cardiac episode, played “I got it, you take it” on a loose puck in the St. Louis zone.
They bumped into each in the process, allowing Elias Pettersson to swoop in for the puck and beat Allen for a game-tying goal at 2-2 with 1:21 left in the period.
Vancouver’s first goal had come after a couple of St. Louis miscues.
On 11 occasions during the regular season, the Blues were penalized for having too many men on the ice. It happened for the second time since they’ve been in the Edmonton bubble Sunday, and Vancouver’s potent power play made them pay to snap a scoreless tie.
The penalty was really obvious, and it sure looked like Sammy Blais was the offender. Hard to explain this one since the Blues were on the penalty kill, but they somehow allowed J.T. Miller to get behind the defense for a breakaway and the game’s first score just 79 seconds into the second period.
But St. Louis got an equalizer on a goal by Justin Faulk, who played one of his best games as a member of the Blues.
And in overtime, Schenn closed out what could’ve been another frustrating night for the Blues with his first goal of the postseason.
“Schwartzy (Jaden Schwartz) came off, he was a little bit tired,” Schenn said. “I jumped on, kind of on the backcheck. The puck squeaked out to me. Lucky bounce, it kind of popped right in the middle there.
That set of circumstances left Schenn all alone with the puck at center ice, with only ice between himself and Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom.
“Markstrom’s playing well, and just tried to give him a quick shot,” Schenn said. “Seen a little room up top.”
Schenn shared the team goal-scoring title in the regular season with Perron _ with 25 goals apiece. But he had struggled offensively in Edmonton, and the frustration boiled over after he missed a third-period chance in close.
He took it out on his hockey stick, snapping it not once, not twice by three times into small bits on the bench. Schenn laughed about his tantrum later, one of the few times the Blues haven’t been frowning so far in the Edmonton bubble.
“He scored a helluva goal tonight,” Berube said. “I thought he played a great hockey game all-around. Physical. Skated, worked, made plays, had scoring chances that didn’t go in, and then he finally buried one. So it was really good to see.”
