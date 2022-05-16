Blues' Toropchenko gets feet wet in playoffs

Rookie forward Alexei Toropchenko isn’t the youngest St. Louis Blue. But it’s close — very close. At age 22, he’s seven days younger than Robert Thomas.

Thomas, however, is finishing up his fourth NHL season and has 241 regular-season games and 39 playoff games already on his resume.

In comparison, Toropchenko has played a mere 28 regular-season games. And the six games he played in the Minnesota Wild series marked his first NHL postseason action.

On a largely veteran team, he’s one of five Blues to have made their postseason debuts this season. The others: Calle Rosen, Ville Husso, Scott Perunovich and Dakota Joshua. With the exception of the 23-year-old Perunovich, the others in this group are at least four years older than Toropchenko.

For Toropchenko, playoff hockey: “It’s like incredible. The only word I can say is incredible. ... First playoff game probably more nervous than first NHL game — like regular season. But it’s OK. First shift, get in game and get it going.”

Toropchenko isn’t getting huge minutes — just 7:49 per game in the Minnesota series, or almost three minutes less per game than he got in the regular season. But he’s making his time count on the fourth line and gaining valuable experience.

He’s had a revolving cast of linemates. Nathan Walker in Games 1 and 2; Joshua in Game 3. And then several top nine forwards in Games 4 through 6 as coach Craig Berube went with a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

But it hasn’t seemed to faze Toropchenko.

“For me, it’s just like same game because when I go on ice I’m just trying to do my best,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who I play with or how much I play. So it’s nothing different for me.”

He tracks down pucks, bangs away in the corners and at the net front, and every once in a while will make a play on offense that’s surprising, like his dash-and-deke to the net in the second period of Game 6 against the Wild.

Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot stopped Toropchenko’s shot, but a trailing Tyler Bozak hustled in to bang home the rebound and give the Blues a 3-0 lead en route to a 5-1 win.

“I’m always trying to take puck to the net,” Toropchenko said. “It just was a great chip to me (from Brandon Saad). I just went to the net and made a little dangle — got a little luck maybe and great rebound. And Bozy was like right there.”

Bozak has been right there for Toropchenko throughout the series, as the only other fourth line forward to play in all six games of the Minnesota series. There’s an “odd couple” flavor to the pair as Bozak, at 36, is the oldest of the Blues. He’s from the plains of Regina, Sasakatchewan, while Toropchenko is from one of the world’s largest cities — Moscow.

But they’ve fit in well thanks to the universal language of hockey.

“He’s a guy that plays really hard, gets in on the forecheck,” Bozak said. “Big and strong, fun guy to play with. He can dump pucks in, he’s going to go retrieve them, create a lot of space and get to the net.

“I think he’s done a heck of a job so far, and he’ll be doing the same the rest of the way.”

When asked if he’s had to calm down Toropchenko at times, given his youth and this being his first NHL playoffs and all, Bozak said: “Not much.”

But Bozak is always in his ear, helping him along.

“He’s always talking to me,” Toropchenko said. “He’s helping me a lot because he’s a veteran. He’s been really great for me. ... Before first playoff game, he just said: Don’t be nervous. Just think like it’s a regular game for you.”

Which has proven to be sound advice.

“Same type of hockey for me,” Toropchenko said. “Probably more speed, more physicality. You just have to play like smarter.”

At 6-6, 222 pounds, Toropchenko is a load. There was one sequence during the Minnesota series where a Wild player was trying to slam Toropchenko out of the net front. Toropchenko didn’t budge; it was kind of funny.

Pat Maroon will always be the “Big Rig” in St. Louis Blues lore. But perhaps Torophenko is the “Big Tractor” or “bol’shoy traktor” in Russian. Except he moves faster than a tractor.

“His skating is elite (for) his size,” coach Craig Berube said. “He’s got a great brain for the game. He knows how to play good defense. He used his speed (in Game 6) to drive pucks wide and get on the forecheck. I thought he did a real good job for us.”

Toropchenko said he always was the fastest skater in his younger days. But he wasn’t always the biggest guy on the ice, which concerned his parents.

“They were worried because I was like short,” Toropchenko said. “Everybody already was like high, but I was still short. And one summer I grew, and everybody was like, ‘What did you eat?’”

He grew 5 inches over one summer as a teenager, going from one of the shortest players on the ice to one of the tallest. And he’s still among the fastest.

“I always work on my skating, especially in the summer, more work,” Toropchenko said. “I work on everything, but skating was really like the most important when I was young.”

And that’s not the only thing he’s working on.

“I’m always working in the gym,” he said. “It doesn’t matter like during the season or offseason. Maybe I get like more strength.”

Which never hurts, whether you’re a Big Rig or Big Tractor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0