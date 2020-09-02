Blues trade goalie Jake Allen to Montreal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

In a move that seemed inevitable considering the many factors that face the Blues this offseason, the team traded longtime goalie Jake Allen to Montreal on Wednesday for two draft picks.

The Blues will get two picks in the 2020 draft: Washington's third-round and Chicago's seventh-round pick, both of which the Canadiens acquired in other trades. The Blues will also send their seventh-round pick in 2022 to Montreal.

The move frees up salary cap space, which was going to be needed whether or not the team is successful in re-signing captain Alex Pietrangelo.

Allen has one more year on his contract, paying him $4.35 million.

Allen had a solid season with the Blues, and his play in Games 3 and 4 against Vancouver kept that series alive. The Blues lost in Game 5, with Allen in net, and then Jordan Binnington returned for Game 6, the team's final game this season.

The Blues drafted Allen in the second round (34th overall) in 2008 and has played his entire career with the Blues. He has a record of 148-94-26, with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He is second to Brian Elliott in shutouts with the Blues, with 21. Elliott had 25.