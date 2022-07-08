Blues trade Husso to Detroit for a third-round pick

As the NHL draft and free agency approached, it has been almost a foregone conclusion that the St Louis Blues were about to lose goaltender Ville Husso.

He would be headed elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent. Well, Husso is headed elsewhere — to Detroit to be exact — but the Blues are getting something in return.

On Friday morning, the team announced it was trading Husso to the Red Wings in exchange for the No. 73 overall pick — a third-rounder — in this year’s draft. In turn, the Red Wings have signed Husso to a three-year, $4.75 million contract according to multiple reports.

All along, Husso was expected to get north of $4 million a year had he reached the free-agent market, which was too rich for the Blues since they already have $6 million a year invested in Jordan Binnington.

So getting a third-rounder for Husso was a shrewd move by general manager Doug Armstrong and the Blues, who would’ve have gotten nothing for him had Husso hit the market as a free agent on Wednesday. And for Detroit, they get Husso before he would’ve reached the market for the price of one draft pick.

That leaves the Blues in search of a backup goalie. Charlie Lindgren, who went 5-0-0 for the Blues early last season and starred for the team’s Springfield Thunderbird affiliate in the American Hockey League, also is scheduled for unrestricted free agency. The team would prefer that young prospect Joel Hofer gets more seasoning in the minors next season.

Things should accelerate with the Blues and Lindgren now that the Husso situation is resolved but it’s not like something will get done Friday.

Of course, the team could also shop the free-agent market for another goalie, but with only about $9 million in salary cap space and other players to get under contract, they can’t afford to spend much.