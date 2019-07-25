The Blues traded defenseman Jordan Schmaltz for Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Andreas Borgman, the teams announced Thursday on Twitter.
Borgman, 24, signed a one-year, two-way contract with Toronto in March that will carry a reported NHL salary of $700,000 in 2019-20. Borgman spent last season in the American Hockey League, where he scored four goals and totaled 13 assists in 45 regular-season games for the Toronto Marlies.
He made his NHL debut during the 2017-18 season, totaling three goals, eight assists, 36 blocks and 121 hits in 48 games with the Maple Leafs. He was a plus-4 player in 657 minutes that season. The native of Sweden first joined the Maple Leafs as a free agent in May 2017, after he was named rookie of the year in the Swedish Hockey League.
Schmaltz, 25, had played in 42 games for the Blues since the 2016-17 season. That included a career-high 20 games last season. He totaled zero goals, two assists, 18 hits and 44 blocks for the Blues last season. He was a minus-7 player in more than 501 career NHL minutes. Schmaltz was a first-round pick (25th overall) of the Blues in the 2012 NHL draft.
