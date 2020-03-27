Blues TV announcer John Kelly tests positive for coronavirus

St. Louis Blues television play-by-play announcer John Kelly has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Kelly, 59, was tested for it on March 17 and received the results Friday. Kelly initially was diagnosed with pneumonia, but is feeling better now.
"The good news is, I feel great," Kelly told Blue Note Productions. "Me and my family have been in quarantine. We're listening to the doctors and the authorities, so from that perspective, it's all good.
"I’ve had great care from the doctors. They put me on antibiotics and since a week ago Monday I’ve started to feel better, and this week I really turned the corner."
The Blues have encouraged anyone in the team’s traveling party to continue to practice self-quarantine measures and report any symptoms to the team’s head athletic trainer, Ray Barile.
The team’s last trip was to Anaheim for the March 11 makeup game with the Ducks. The team arrived in Anaheim on March 10 and returned to St. Louis on March 12, the day the NHL announced it was suspending operations indefinitely.
So Kelly has not had contact with anyone in the traveling party since that trip, which took place more than two weeks ago.
"My message is obviously listen to your doctors and the officials," Kelly said. "This is a serious, serious situation for a lot of people and I think we all should listen to the experts, especially when it comes to quarantine.
"To listen and to stay quarantined and not take any chances at all with your health or the health of friends or, of course, strangers. The last thing I want to do is to give this virus to anyone else."
Kelly said he would stay in self-quarantine for at least another 10 days.
The team uses a charter jet and the regular-season traveling party normally consists of coaches, trainers, equipment managers, players, radio and television personnel and Post-Dispatch reporters.
General manager Doug Armstrong normally accompanies the team as well, but was not on the Anaheim trip because he had just returned to St. Louis from NHL meetings in Florida. Armstrong took part in a conference call earlier Friday where he discussed the team’s contract agreement with college defenseman Scott Perunovich and answered a few general questions about how the team was dealing with the coronavirus.
Armstong said the players were all healthy but made no mention of Kelly.
