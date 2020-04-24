Blues were the right team at the right time for Scandella

“A real nice area with a lot of lakes,” Scandella said. “It’s been nice to be away from the city, where you can actually feel like you’re not in quarantine.

“The quarantine thing, it hasn’t been easy. That’s all I gotta say. We’ve put in a month and a bit now. Hopefully, it’s getting better and we can get out of this.”

At the moment, Scandella’s activities have been limited to hiking — and as you may have seen on Twitter — chopping down trees with an axe.

“I only cut dead trees, by the way, because it’s kind of a natural park where I’m going,” he said.

This takes Scandella back to his younger days when he’d head north of Montreal to a family cabin with his father (now deceased).

“My dad was a huge advocate of hard labor,” Scandella said. “So he’d bring me up there, where we would cut the grass, take care of the property, cut down trees. … Just made me work and we would bond over that. Growing up it was my escape going up there.”

The location is different this April, but getting away from it all in the outdoors of Quebec has been his escape once again.