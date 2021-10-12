Blues will chill in Vail, in more ways than one

This will be the first team bonding trip for the Blues since just before the 2018-19 season. After finishing their preseason with a game in Washington against the Capitals on a Sunday, the Blues took a tour of the United States Naval Academy in nearby Annapolis, Md., on Monday, then practiced at the Navy ice rink that Tuesday before heading out for St. Louis.

The superintendent of the Naval Academy, Admiral Wallace E. “Ted” Carter, presented the Blues with a personal coin — a military tradition that is a gesture of respect and recognition of excellence. The Blues put the coin on a plaque in the locker room, and placed pucks beneath it for every victory all the way up to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final.

Did that bonding trip help the Blues on the road to the Cup?

“I don’t know, maybe it does help,” Berube said. “Nobody knows. But there’s nothing wrong with doing it. Annapolis is a great place and we got to go to the Naval Academy and do some things there with the cadets and things like that.

“It’s always a good idea to get your team together if you can at some point to do certain things like that.”

According to O’Reilly, the idea of the Vail trip was initiated by Armstrong.