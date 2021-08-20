Blues will retire Pronger jersey on Jan. 17

In a ceremony that was pushed back a season because of the pandemic, the St. Louis Blues will retire Chris Pronger's No. 44 on Jan. 17 before a game against Nashville.

The Blues announced in February 2020 that the number of the former Blues captain and Hart Trophy winner as the NHL's MVP, would be retired in the 2020-21 season, with the date to be set when the season's schedule came out.

But that season didn't go off as planned, with the season not starting until January. The Blues never got to full capacity at Enterprise Center during the season because of COVID restrictions, getting as many as 9,000 for their playoff games, and the crowds were much smaller before that, getting in the way of having a ceremony to honor Pronger.

Pronger will be the eighth player to have his number retired by the Blues, joining Al MacInnis (2), Bob Gassoff (3), Bob Plager (5), Barclay Plager (8), Brian Sutter (11), Brett Hull (16) and Bernie Federko (24).

The NHL schedule is still subject to change if NHL players don't participate in the Olympics. The league would fill in a three-week gap in February, though it as said it would try to preserve as many dates off the current schedule as possible.