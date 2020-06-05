Blues will wait to begin small-group workouts

The NHL took another substantial step toward resuming the hockey season, announcing Thursday evening that Phase 2 of its return to play plan — small-group workouts — can begin at team facilities as early as Monday.

As for the St. Louis Blues, general manager Doug Armstrong said the team is not planning on opening Phase 2 at Centene Community Ice Center on Monday.

“I have talked with the players and they will tell us when they think we should open,” he told the Post-Dispatch. “If they feel comfortable training as they are (currently), they should. When they want us to open, we will."

The small-group workouts are voluntary and consist of individualized training activities both on and off the ice. A maximum of six players at any one time, plus a minimum of team staff, are allowed to work out at any one time.

Armstrong said last week that only about 10 or so players remain in St. Louis since the NHL began its coronavirus pause March 12. He likened Phase 2 to what happens in August and early September, before the start of training camp, when players trickle in to St. Louis and start skating on their own.

He said he had recommended “the guys just stay where they’re at till we get very close to the start of Phase 3.”