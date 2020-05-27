Blues win Central Division crown but lose hub city bid

But without fans in the stands, any home-ice advantage will be minimal. And according to NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly, it has yet to be decided if a playoff team from a hub city will even get to play in its hometown. (It could be shipped to the other hub city.)

“Obviously we’ve talked about that, and actually I’ve heard arguments on both sides of that equation,” Daly said Tuesday. “I can’t tell you that that has been finally decided, but particularly given the fact that there’s no fans in the stands, we certainly see some merit to moving the club to a different market so that any perceived advantages associated with being in a home market are eliminated.”

Each team will be allowed a personnel maximum of 50 in the hub city, and a very limited number of support staff will have access to the arena event level for games. Players will be tested daily for the coronavirus once they arrive at the hub city.

As for the draft lottery, Bettman said, “it’s a bit complicated, and I apologize for that.”

Phase 1 of the lottery will take place on June 26 and involve the seven teams that are not participating in the postseason (actually six teams since San Jose previously traded its first-round pick to Ottawa). The other eight lottery spots will be assigned to unnamed placeholders on June 26.