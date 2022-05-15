Blues’ winning combination has been 11/7

Regardless of the sport, most coaches are hesitant to mess with a winning lineup. Count St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube among that group.

So after winning three straight games with an 11-forward, seven-defensemen lineup to close out the Minnesota series, you can expect more of the same in Round 2 against the Colorado Avalanche.

Over the course of the season, there have been three factors in play in going 11/7. But only two of the three are in play at the moment.

A manpower shortage: Between Thanksgiving and the start of the New Year, the Blues had a rash of injuries and COVID issues at the forward position. They were tight against the salary cap to begin with, and there was added pressure because there was no cap relief granted this season when players ended up on the COVID list.

Over a 13-game stretch from Nov. 26 (vs. Chicago) through Dec. 29 (against Edmonton), the Blues played with fewer than 12 forwards in 10 games. On seven of those occasions, they went with 11 forwards/seven defensemen. Twice they went with 11 forwards/six defensemen (situations where they lacked extra D-men). And once they went 10 forwards/seven defensemen, with one of the D-men — Jake Walman — taking shifts at forward.

The injury situation eventually eased and with the relaxed COVID guidelines after the All-Star break, the Blues haven’t had a player on the COVID list in the New Year. Over the rest of the regular season, they went 11/7 only six more times, sprinkled out over four months.

A strong top nine: Having enough forwards to field a full lineup hasn’t been a problem lately. But it’s clear that the strength of this team is its top nine forwards — each of whom scored 20 or more goals in the regular season. So why not play to that strength by giving them a little more playing time in the playoffs?

That’s what Berube did starting with Game 4 of the first-round series against Minnesota.

“We have more minutes,” David Perron said prior to Game 6. “As a forward, you always want more in a way. So you don’t want to say no to that.”

Starting in Game 4, Tyler Bozak and Alexei Toropchenko formed the truncated fourth line, with a member of the top nine rotating down to the fourth line — or double-shifting — over the course of the game. Berube is in charge of which lines are used at what times during games, and going 11/7 has given him another duty: Deciding which forward rotates in on the fourth line.

“I have guys in mind going into the game,” Berube said. “But throughout the game, it does change at times. You know, I can tell if a guy’s a little gassed, he needs a little bit extra (rest).

“Maybe another guy’s going pretty good, so I want to get him out there a little bit more. It could be a matchups thing. I might put a defensive forward in that situation with those guys. So it just depends on the situation.”

According to MoneyPuck.com, the players who benefited most from the 11/7 format in terms of extra time have been Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, Jordan Kyrou and Perron.

In addition to his regular line duties, Tarasenko played a total of five minutes 31 seconds with Bozak and Toropchenko over the course of the Wild series. For Barbashev it was 4:05 with Bozak and Toropchenko; for Kyrou, 2:57; and for Perron, 2:13.

In the middle of a game, Berube says the decisions come quick on which top nine forward joins the fourth line on a particular shift. When the time comes, they better not be looking at the scoreboard, or searching for their wife or girlfriend in the stands, right?

“They’re pretty tuned in,” Berube said, smiling.

For the veteran Bozak, centering a line with a rotating winger is no big deal.

“I’ve pretty much played with everyone over the course of the year and last year and stuff like that,” Bozak said. “We have a lot of smart players on this team. It’s easy to adjust with whoever you’re with. We try and play as structured as we can and stick to our system. If everyone’s on the same page, that’s when we’re the most successful.”

As for the rookie Toropchenko, he’s just happy to be in the playoffs. He’d play wing with “Towel Man” if he had to.

A power play quarterback: The injury to Torey Krug early in Game 3 left the Blues without their point man for the top power play unit. And with Nick Leddy already out with an upper-body injury suffered in Game 1, Berube was left without a clear-cut alternative.

So Berube turned to Scott Perunovich. Running the power play and moving the puck are among his top assets. But Perunovich hadn’t played since Feb. 26 (for the Springfield Thunderbirds) because of wrist surgery. His minutes needed to be limited. Marco Scandella was just coming back from a lower-body injury, but who knew how long he’d last at less than 100 percent?

Those were a couple of compelling reasons to dress an extra defenseman. (Scandella didn’t make it out of the first period of Game 4 before aggravating the injury and hasn’t played since.)

When not running a power play unit, Perunovich has gotten in a few shifts on defense, playing the most with Parayko (10:42) and Justin Faulk (10:18) in 5-on-5 situations according to MoneyPuck.

“(Four) games we have a D go down,” Ryan O’Reilly said. “Those are hard minutes for a D, especially against a (Minnesota) team that’s so dynamic and physical. I think it was just kind of being a little cautious, making sure we had the back end (covered), because it’s vital in order to win.

“So I think just going to that and be able to win and find a way to do it, you stick with it. You stick with what’s working. And that’s what we did.”

It doesn’t look promising for Krug in terms of returning for the Colorado series; he almost certainly won’t be ready for the start. So there figures to be more Perunovich and more 11/7.

But the Blues are 12-4-3 when playing with fewer than 12 forwards this season — a .711 points percentage.

Things could be worse.

