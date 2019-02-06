U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) joined U.S. Senators Pat Roberts (Kan.), Jerry Moran (Kan.), and Deb Fischer (Neb.) in introducing the Kelsey Smith Act. The bill, named for 18-year-old Kelsey Smith who was abducted and murdered in 2007, would strengthen law enforcement’s ability to lawfully and quickly access cell phone location information, or ping information, when a person is abducted and their life is threatened.
“The Smith family endured a horrific tragedy that was made even more agonizing by the delay in finding their daughter, Kelsey,” said Blunt. “The Kelsey Smith Act will give law enforcement a vital tool in their efforts to find and save the lives of kidnapping victims. This bipartisan bill, which takes a narrowly crafted approach to balancing privacy concerns and law enforcement needs, will bring federal law in line with the laws that are already on the books in Missouri and 22 other states. I urge my Senate colleagues to join us in honoring Kelsey by getting this bill to the president’s desk.”
The Kelsey Smith Act would expedite the search for missing persons by requiring cell phone carriers to provide limited cell phone data to law enforcement in the case of an emergency. The bill creates a very limited exception that protects individuals’ privacy rights and addresses carriers’ liability concerns. Law enforcement agencies were unable to locate Kelsey Smith for four days following her abduction due to red tape that prevented them from accessing her cell phone location data. After they obtained the data, Kelsey’s body was found within 45 minutes.
In August 2012, Missouri became the eighth state to enact Kelsey’s Law. A total of 23 states have enacted similar laws. The Kelsey Smith Act would create a uniform law across the country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.