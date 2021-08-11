Blunt touts Missouri priorities in appropriations bills

Friday, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that several Missouri priories were included in the FY2022 Agriculture and Energy and Water Development funding bills. The bills were approved by the Appropriations Committee by a vote of 25 to 5.
The following are some (but not all) of the things included in the bills.
Agricultural Research: The bill provides $3.6 billion to support agricultural research conducted by the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA). This investment will support research, education, and extension activities at the University of Missouri, Missouri State University, Northwest Missouri State University, Lincoln University, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ARS facility in Columbia.
Agriculture and Food Research Initiative: The bill includes $445 million for the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative, a $10 million increase over FY2021.
Livestock Genetic Research: The bill includes an additional $3 million for ARS to conduct livestock genetic research.
Farm Service Agency (FSA): The legislation includes nearly $1.2 billion for various farm, conservation, and emergency loan programs that Missouri farmers and ranchers rely upon, an increase of $35.4 million above the FY2021 enacted level. The bill also prohibits the closure of FSA county offices.
Natural Resources Conservation Service: The bill provides $937 million for conservation operations and technical assistance to help farmers, ranchers, and private forest landowners conserve and protect their land.
Rural Development: The legislation includes over $3.56 billion for Rural Development programs and activities, including infrastructure, community development, rural housing, and water programs.
Rural Broadband: The bill includes $700 million for the ReConnect Pilot Program. The program targets areas that currently lack access to broadband and includes provisions that prevent overbuilding existing infrastructure. Over the past two years, Missouri has received nearly $200 million in funding through the Blunt-backed program, amounting to about 20% of all the support provided nationwide. The bill also includes $60 million for Distance Learning/Telemedicine and Broadband grants that will help expand access to modern, high-speed internet services in rural areas. Blunt has led efforts to end the digital divide that has left about one-third of rural Missourians without access to broadband.
Water and Electric Infrastructure: The measure includes nearly $1.45 billion for rural water and waste program loans, $450 million for water and waste grants, and over $1.5 billion in grants and loans for rural business and industry programs that promote small business growth in rural areas.
Delta Regional Authority (DRA): The bill provides $30.1 million for the DRA with a focus on infrastructure development in rural areas, including $15 million for flood control, public infrastructure, and transportation improvements. The DRA provides infrastructure, health care, and economic development assistance to 29 counties in Southeast Missouri.