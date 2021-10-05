 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bonne Terre responders remediate hazardous material
0 comments
top story

Bonne Terre responders remediate hazardous material

Bonne Terre responders remediate hazardous material

Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department and Bonne Terre Police Department respond to a small spill of sodium hydroxide Tuesday morning near the intersection of Highway 47 and Division Street. 

 Doug Calvert, Bonne Terre Police

Bonne Terre Police Department and Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department responded Tuesday morning to a report of hazardous material spilled from a tanker near the Highway 47-Division Street intersection. Traffic was detoured for about half an hour.

The tanker was said to be hauling sodium hydroxide from Buckman Laboratories in Cadet to East St. Louis, to be picked up and hauled by another truck.

The truck driver waiting on the scene for the responders to remediate the spill said he had made it from Buckman Labs to the intersection, when he noticed the cap must have come off the top of the tank and the sloshing of the fluid during the stop made the sodium hydroxide shoot out the top. He immediately pulled over and reported the incident, waiting patiently on the side of the road until he could continue his deliveries for the rest of the day.

Sodium hydroxide, also known as lye or caustic soda, is often used in cleaning products and to make paper and aluminum products. If it comes into contact with the body, it can cause severe burns.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cadet man dies in crash
Accidents

Cadet man dies in crash

  • Updated

A Cadet man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that took place at 12:55 p.m. Saturday on Highway 21, north of Peppersville Road in Washingto…

+3
Gas tax hike taking effect

Gas tax hike taking effect

  • Updated

Drivers in Missouri who fuel up their vehicles should prepare for the first of five annual gas-tax hikes that begin Oct. 1. The governor appro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News