Samaritans celebrate sesquicentennial

While crowds of adults and kids donned costumes to celebrate Halloween in the vicinity of Bonne Terre City Hall on Saturday evening, a small crowd of Freemasons on Church Street were donning ceremonial pieces, solemnly observing the 150th anniversary of Samaritan Lodge #424 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons (A.F. & A.M.), with a charter rededication ceremony overseen by Most Worshipful Brother Rick Kaeser.

Rededication ceremony

The evening began at 5 p.m., when members and their family began to arrive at the lodge on 7 Church St., located across from Shepard House and Bonne Terre Memorial Library. Grand Lodge officers opened Samaritan Lodge #424 on the 3rd Degree of Freemasonry and practiced the evening’s ceremony, while members of Job’s Daughters International (girls youth appendant body) entertained guests.

Guests made their way upstairs for the charter rededication program and Mineral Area Chapter Order of DeMolay (boys youth appendant body) presented the flags and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Kaeser, Grand Master of Missouri, led the charter rededication ceremony, and remaining ceremonies were conducted. Jake McMullin welcomed everyone and introduced special guests, Masonic Widows, Grand Lodge of Missouri Officers, Order of the Eastern Star, Job’s Daughters International Bethel #36 and Mineral Area Chapter Order of DeMolay. McMullin was then presented with the Missouri House and Senate Resolutions passed by each chamber, as well as a proclamation from the city of Bonne Terre acknowledging Samaritan Lodge Charter’s sesquicentennial milestone.

Kaeser told the crowd he was honored to not only be at the Bonne Terre event, but to be the Grand Master of the State leading the night’s ceremony. He talked about how his father-in-law, Eddie Nebel, who was a member of Samaritan Lodge, and his wife Carolyn, a member of Job’s Daughters at Samaritan Lodge, played an instrumental role in his successes, for which he is eternally grateful. The evening ended with refreshments and fellowship.

Andrew Young, a member since 2021, said the evening was “amazing.”

“It was much different than I had anticipated. I loved seeing the number of Master Masons in the lodge during the opening meeting at the beginning,” he said. “I was told the number I saw there used to be the norm for the regular Bonne Terre lodge meetings. I hope we can get back to that soon.”

Young said he appreciated the fellowship that night and loved “how everyone came together.”

“The current members, widows, Order of the Eastern Star, Demolay, Job's Daughters, and members of the Grand Lodge were all present,” he said. “Some of the old members shared stories about the lodge from years ago. Also, it was an honor to receive a proclamation from the City of Bonne Terre, the Missouri House of Representatives, and the Missouri Senate.”

Dan Ward, a member since 1998, said, “Freemasonry has influenced my life in such a positive manner and helped develop my character as a husband, father, grandfather and overall individual. My hope is that every young man can be part of this great organization and help themselves to become better men.”

Secretary Scott Smith, a member since 2014, said he was honored to be part of history.

“One hundred fifty years is such a great milestone, to be a small part of that is something special. My parents raised us kids to always give back to our community. Freemasonry not only helps make me a better person, but really does help change the lives of people in our community,” he said. “Whether it be helping raise money to buy winter clothes for kids at North County, or bringing in kids from the domestic violence shelter to eat dinner with Santa Claus and get a present at Christmas time, it can easily be missed by the general public, but to those kids, it means the world.

“I hope the younger generation will see what a great fraternity this is and how it can help not only them, but will likely have a positive impact on our community.”

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the lodge can call 573-705-5015, follow them on Facebook or go to https://momason.org/ to find out more information.

The lodge at 100

The Samaritan Lodge in Bonne Terre celebrated its 100th anniversary Oct. 21, 1972, beginning with a breakfast at the lodge and a walk to Bonne Terre Cemetery to lay a floral emblem on the grave of its 1872 founder, first Worshipful Master Dr. Abraham Wendell Keith.

Lunch, with the public invited to attend, was prepared and served by the officers of the lodge, and at 2 p.m., the Fellow Craft (second) Degree was conferred upon one candidate, Ardith Lee Price. "Artie had the honor of being our 'Centennial' candidate and no doubt it was an event which will long remember," reported the Oct. 26, 1972, Daily Journal.

One of the centennial's highlights was a display of the lodge's artifacts— correspondence dating back to the 1880s, paid bills indicating the lodge had paid for members' funeral expenses and nursing care, old pictures of the lodge and city. Included among the mementos was a book written by Dr. Keith, covering the biography of local Civil War outlaw Sam Hildebrand and containing Keith's sworn affidavit Hildebrand had personally shared his history.

The dinner was served that evening by members of Vincil Chapter No. 43, Order of Eastern Star, "the ladies wearing long Centennial dresses, no doubt saved from Bonne Terre's Centennial Celebration of 1964." The rest of that evening in 1972 included presentations by the highest officials in Missouri masonry, music by the local band, and a summary of the lodge’s history.

150 years of history

As adapted from the Oct. 29 sesquicentennial program:

On a chilly fall evening in 1871, a number of men from Big River Mills gathered at Dr. Abraham W. Keith's office. Winter was near, and the miserable chore of crossing Big River to attend the lodge at Farmington. Keith suggested, since enough men of the surrounding community had joined the Masonic fraternity, it might be time petition the Grand Lodge to authorize a lodge at Big River Mills.

The petition was signed by Dr. Keith, Richard L. Sutherland, Allen C. McHenry, William Vandiver, J. Clark Johnson, Samuel B. Herod, Henry Skews, Arthur Cunningham and William S. Conway, and presented to the Grand Lodge's Oct. 13, 1871 session. The Grand Lodge granted dispensation to start it under the name Samaritan Lodge.

Nov. 25, 1871, the new lodge held an election. Elected were Worshipful Master Keith; Senior Warden Richard L. Sutherland; Junior Warden Allen C. McHenry; Treasurer Samuel B. Herod; and Secretary William S. Conway. Frederich Tellam and Samuel C. Orten petitioned for affiliation. They also received petitions for the degrees from C.L. Tate, Richard C Poston, John Marshall and Marshall Rongea. Tellam, Orten and Marshall were elected that evening and on Dec. 23, 1871, the first degree of Entered Apprentice was conferred on Tate and Poston. On Dec. 26, the Entered Apprentice degree was conferred on Marshall.

Examining the progress of Samaritan Lodge U.D., a committee on Oct. 16, 1872, recommended to the Grand Lodge that a charter be granted, and Samaritan Lodge be given the number 424.

Many of the new Lodge's members were skilled workmen and, given the abundance of available lumber, a modest lodge hall was soon erected. "It was the most enthusiastic group of dedicated men and there is a surprising lot of work detailed in 1872 and 1873 and even into 1874," reads the official history.

St. Joe Lead Mines were rapidly developing. Many of the Big River Mills men worked there, and built new homes to avoid the long walk “over the hill” to their work. Inevitably, the lodge in the Nov. 21, 1874, minutes asked the Grand Lodge if it could move to the new town, and on Dec. 11, 1874, the Grand Lodge agreed.

St. Joe Lead Company officials, many of whom were also masons, permitted the Lodge to hold meetings in the St. Joe School Building, located on the site of what is now New Era Bank. The first meeting in Bonne Terre was held Jan. 6, 1875.

On May 15, 1875, Keith was reelected as Worshipful Master, the position he had held since the lodge's beginning. James Cook was elected senior warden; C. Wyman Jones, junior warden; Emile Peterson, treasurer and Samuel C. Orten, secretary.

Soon, St. Joe completed a two-story building on the site of the present Post Office and the upper floor was made available to the Samaritan Lodge for meetings. For years, many meetings were held and degrees conferred in that building, and when a new, modern Post Office was proposed, the old wooden-framed building was moved north to the present location and the lodge continued to meet there until the modern Lodge Hall was built. St. Joe let it be used rent-free.

Much discussion was held about building a new Temple, whether it should be relocated uptown with a ground floor for rent — on which the Lodge would have to pay taxes, or whether it should be built on the wedge between the library and First Congregational Church. The building committee chose the latter.

Before work was started, a Temple Association was organized and a pro formative degree of incorporation was issued and dated Nov. 28, 1924. The officers elected for the first year were President Lewis A. Delano; Vice President William B. Massey; Secretary Clifford Hill and Treasurer Peter A. Benham. These men, and Samaritan Lodge Senior Warden Albert E. Lindquist, constituted the first Board of Directors, elected July 17, 1924. Work toward the present building was started.

In 1927, that Most Worshipful Grand Master Anthony F. Itner placed the cornerstone of the present lodge, and returned Sept. 13, 1928, still Grand Master, to dedicate the hall.

Nobody predicted the gigantic recession that would follow the 1929 stock market crash. While the devastating effects did not reach the Lead Belt until the 1930s, when it did, it almost wiped out the Samaritans’ ambitions for a lovely Temple. The Samaritans suddenly needed $3,000 they did not have.

"It sounds simple, but it was heartbreaking when the Samaritans feared they would lose the $30,000 dollars already invested," the official history reads. "Many members could not pay dues or borrow money to help the Lodge out, but by probable good luck, the brotherhood was able to weather the storm." Samaritans chipped in with their own money, sweat and care, mixing and spreading the cement for the lower floor, painting the walls of the upper rooms, and so forth.

In the early 1950s, a fire burned out much of the stage area in the hall, but by that time the brotherhood had sufficient insurance to cover the loss. Due to extensive water damage to the Lodge in 2017, the next several years saw many upgrades to the building thanks to RWB Dale W. Newcomer, RWB Daniel J. Ward, WB Charles W. Winslow, WB Jason S. Hackworth, WB Scott L. Smith, WB Phillip D. Mosier, WB Robert H Nugent, WB Jacob C. McMullin, WB Vernon D. Halter, WB S. Wayne Gibson, WB Mike Stevens and countless family and friends of the lodge.

Other notable members of the lodge include WB Lewis L. Akins who carved the gavels and wooden working tools and columns of the Lodge; WB James E. Joyce who carved each new incoming Master his own personal gavel; WB Mark W. Willette and WB Billy J. Thaxton who were key to spearheading renovations to the middle floor banquet hall in the late 1990s; and WB Marvin F. Bess who faithfully executed his duties as secretary for many years.

The brethren have also expressed appreciation for Job’s Daughters Bethel #36, Mineral Area Chapter Order of DeMolay and the many appendant bodies who have called Samaritan Lodge #424 home over the years and for helping make their many fundraisers and activities a success.

Current Officers of Samaritan Lodge #424, AF&AM are: Worshipful Master WB Jacob C. McMullin; Senior Warden WB Garry L. Dalton; Junior Warden Kevin D. Sansoucie; Treasurer WB S. Wayne Gibson; Secretary WB Scott L. Smith; Chaplain WB Robert H. Nugent; Senior Deacon WB Jason S. Hackworth; Junior Steward Jerod R. Broten; Marshal WB Lester F. Flieg; Tiler WB Vernon D. Halter.