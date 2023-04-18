A partnership among three Bonne Terre businesses will offer women a chance to enjoy a girl’s night out on Thursday, filled with relaxation, shopping, and fun.

From 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., The Fancy Crow, Plants and Things LLC, and Wun Sun Wellness Center are partnering up and offering discounts at their businesses on West School Street.

Fancy Crow owner Shari House said the event came about when the three businesses' owners were trying to think of ways to highlight just how well they work together.

“We wanted to share the fun because we enjoy working together and have friends come in and relax,” said House. “We want to have people be able to relax and enjoy it and just socialize with each other along the way.”

Throughout the evening, both the Fancy Crow, located at 37 West School St., and Plants and Things, 39 West School St., will be offering sales on products. House said while Wun Sun Wellness, located 35 West School St., does not have products to sell, the business will be offering mini-massages for donations.

While the event itself is not ticketed, tickets are available on thefancycrow.com for the Deluxe Relaxation Package which include a charcuterie and sip, create a personalized hand and body scrub, paraffin wax hand treatment, 10% off Fancy Crow Merchandise Purchases (excluding local artists), 10% off Plants and Things merchandise purchase, and an entry to win a gift. Tickets for the Deluxe Relaxation Package are limited, so early registration is suggested.

Other specials during the event include a mini kokedama, or Japanese rootball plant, for $9 and by-the-glass drinks for $5.

Off-street parking is available across from the three shops as there is some road work being done until Friday to repave Highway 47.

House said it's possible the girls' night out could be a quarterly event, but the business owners are waiting to see.