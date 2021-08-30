WATCH NOW: Bonne Terre Block Party meets success

It was a steamy, beautiful evening for the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Block Party on Saturday night, with hundreds of people milling among the side-by-sides, the games, monster truck High Roller, vendor booths and food stands.

Bonne Terre Chamber Director Leigha Head said she couldn’t have been happier with the turnout. The event’s proceeds are to benefit the Bonne Terre Downtown Property Owners Association (BTDPOA), a nonprofit formed to promote and improve the former mining town’s original business district.

“You know the hard work pays off when you see so many people come together with smiles on their faces,” Head said.

Jim Akins was distributing information and answering questions about the downtown association’s efforts, which include having gone after a grant to overhaul the sidewalks and install attractive light posts, among other improvements.

“It takes a lot of money, but it’ll be worth it,” he said, gesturing to an engineer’s rendering of what the downtown area could look like if the POA is successful in securing funding.