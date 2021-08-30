WATCH NOW: Bonne Terre Block Party meets success

It was a steamy, beautiful evening for the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Block Party on Saturday night, with hundreds of people milling among the side-by-sides, the games, monster truck High Roller, vendor booths and food stands.
Bonne Terre Chamber Director Leigha Head said she couldn’t have been happier with the turnout. The event’s proceeds are to benefit the Bonne Terre Downtown Property Owners Association (BTDPOA), a nonprofit formed to promote and improve the former mining town’s original business district.
“You know the hard work pays off when you see so many people come together with smiles on their faces,” Head said.
Jim Akins was distributing information and answering questions about the downtown association’s efforts, which include having gone after a grant to overhaul the sidewalks and install attractive light posts, among other improvements.
“It takes a lot of money, but it’ll be worth it,” he said, gesturing to an engineer’s rendering of what the downtown area could look like if the POA is successful in securing funding.
City Administrator Shawn Kay said he was glad to see the burst of activity in the old downtown area, and was looking forward to taking his turn in the dunking booth, which had already seen several police officers take a dip – and cause their colleague’s dipping – before it was getting warmed up for Kay, Larry Kekec and Mayor Brandon Hubbard.
Folks driving into town from the direction of First State Community Bank were greeted by a huge American flag hanging from the extended ladder of a Big River Bonne Terre Fire Department truck.
The side-by-side show, lining both sides of School Street, had about two dozen vehicles participating in the SxS Show and Shine contest to win a light bar from Midwest Sports Center. Hal Marler won the contest, with his American flag-wrapped vehicle.
In addition to a number of other downtown businesses, Reiter Chiropractic was on the Block Party Passport route, and visitors who had their passports stamped could also view artwork and quiltwork inside the office by former Bonne Terre resident Nellie Kirkwood, who died in 2017. Kirkwood had long operated the ice cream shop downtown, where Details hair salon is now located.
Down Division Street, folks enjoyed drinks at the Corner Pocket and assorted food trucks and food booths, kids played cornhole and fished for prizes, and all sorts of kids young and old flocked to the monster truck High Roller, climbing a ladder to sit at the wheel and dream about flattening cars to cheering crowds.
When the evening's band, Sweetwater Holler, played the National Anthem on the fiddle, the activity paused and the crowd grew increasingly quiet, turning in the direction of the huge flag swinging from the ladder truck, hands over hearts and standing at attention. At the final note, a huge cheer was sent up, and the activity resumed.
A good time was had by all.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.