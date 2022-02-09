Bortuzzo re-ups with Blues, reducing their UFA count to 3

When defenseman Robert Bortuzzo was acquired by the St. Louis Blues on March 2, 2015, along with a seventh-round draft pick for Ian Cole, few could have foreseen that in 2022, Bortuzzo would still be with the Blues. Including Bortuzzo.

“No, not at all,” Bortuzzo said Tuesday. “It’s a weird feeling getting traded. A lot of weird emotions. But looking back, it was one of the best things that happened in my career. I ended up in a spot with a team that wanted me, and the biggest thing through this almost 10 years is the people, and it’s just been good.”

Bortuzzo, in his eighth season with the Blues, signed a two-year contract extension on Tuesday, with an annual salary cap hit of $950,000. The Blues also extended the contract of forward Logan Brown, who signed a one-year one-way deal (meaning he’ll make the same whether he’s in the NHL or AHL) for the league minimum of $750,000.

Bortuzzo would have been an unrestricted free agent after the season, Brown a restricted free agent. The deals narrow the off-season to-do list for general manager Doug Armstrong. The Blues have three players who will be unrestricted free agents after the season: forwards David Perron and Tyler Bozak and goalie Ville Husso. Klim Kostin, Dakota Joshua, Scott Perunovich, Niko Mikkola and Jake Walman will be restricted free agents. (Also, coach Craig Berube’s contract is in its final season.)

Bortuzzo and Brown both said their deals came together quickly. The other three UFAs might take a while longer. The way Husso is playing, he has every reason to go on the open market and see what he can get. Perron’s season has been inconsistent enough to make the price and term for him hard to settle on. (Though it’s worth remembering that Perron has signed five contracts since entering the NHL, and while he has played on five teams, every contract he’s signed has been with the Blues.) And Bozak, who signed a bonus-heavy contract with the Blues not long before training camp began in September, may find himself squeezed out by young forwards ready for playing time, such as Joshua and Jake Neighbours.

The NHL’s salary cap, currently at $81.5 million, was expected to go up next season, though the COVID-caused limits on capacity in Canada may put a damper on that. According to capfriendly.com, the Blues have $72,875,000 in salaries on the books for the 2022-23 season for 16 players (10 forwards, five defensemen and one goalie). That leaves them $8,625,000 to divide up among seven players, though a trade of Vladimir Tarasenko and his $7.5 million contract, very much a possibility in the offseason, would open up a lot of space.

Both of the extensions signed on Tuesday will help the Blues make ends meet. Bortuzzo figures to be making the least of any Blues defenseman next season, and Brown gives them depth at the lowest price possible.

Bortuzzo, who will turn 33 on March 18, will be taking a $425,000 cut from his current salary of $1.375 million. But he likes the Blues and the Blues like him, so the deal got done.

“It’s just that feeling of being a part of something,” Bortuzzo said. “That’s what it’s like when you come here to St. Louis. Guys come in and out, but it’s just a group working toward something together. It’s just a fun feeling. That’s definitely a big part that went into the decision. I’ve never made it to free agency, and you hear good things and you hear bad things. I’m totally comfortable not making it there in my career, should that happen. These decisions haven’t been overly complicated. That goes in part to the team and organization here.

“You don’t know who out there likes you, you’ll probably never know. You might get to free agency and no one comes calling. It would be cool to know, but frankly it’s not biggest thing to me.”

“Keeping a guy like Bortz is important,” Berube said. “I think he’s a great team guy. He provides an element that not a lot of people provide. He’s a smart player; he does a lot of great things for us out there. Great locker room guy. So it’s great to have him around; we’re very happy for him.”

“I’m glad they’re putting more faith in me,” said Bortuzzo, who has been a regular in the lineup this season after spending much of his time here as a seventh defenseman. “It’s no secret I love being here, love being around this team and organization. Excited it all came together pretty quick. Seemed like both sides wanted to get it done. The city’s been amazing to me over the years and we got a good squad here, and it’s just exciting to be part of.”

In terms of consecutive service, only Tarasenko has been with the Blues longer. And while the cast of characters around Bortuzzo has changed, the current core group has provided an incentive to stay.

“It’s a huge factor,” he said. “They’ve built something here in St. Louis. It probably started before I got here, guys like (Alexander Steen) and (Jay Bouwmeester), and they’ve built a culture here that as guys have come in and out, they’ve kind of carried that on. You’ve got a special crew here, the core, and guys getting added into that core. It was definitely a big factor in my decision, and it made it a lot easier.”

Does he feel like an elder statesman with this team?

“I don’t feel like it,” he said. “Truthfully I don’t feel much different than I did at 27. ... But I guess I am at this point.”

