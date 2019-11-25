When the Blues and Predators clashed again on Monday night, this time in Nashville, two players from the game on Saturday weren't present, and their absences are connected.
Nashville forward Victor Arvidsson, who scored 34 goals last season in just 58 games, is out for four to six weeks with a lower body injury, and Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo was suspended for four games on Sunday for the crosscheck that injured Arvidsson.
Predators coach Peter Laviolette labeled the play as “dirty” after the game, and the league’s department of player safety agreed. The league wasted no time after the game on Saturday announcing that Bortuzzo would have a hearing the following day and the ruling came down late Sunday afternoon, after the Blues had arrived in Nashville.
The hit “is not a hockey play,” the league said in its description of the incident. “Visibly frustrated, Bortuzzo turns, finds the still prone Arvidsson and forcefully crosschecks him in a vulnerable area of his body. This is a forceful crosscheck delivered well away from the puck on a vulnerable opponent and for no other reason than frustration.”
It didn’t help that Bortuzzo has been fined twice before for crosschecks, and that he was considered a repeat offender because of a three-game suspension for elbowing in the 2018-19 preseason. That upped the amount of his fine to $67,073.16.
Replacing Bortuzzo is simple: Carl Gunnarsson, who has been trading that spot back and forth with Bortuzzo this season, goes in. To have extra bodies on hand in case, the Blues called up defenseman Derrick Pouliot and forward Nathan Walker from San Antonio and designated Troy Brouwer as a non-roster player while he awaits his work visa. Pouliot, who has played in 200 NHL games in his career, leads AHL defensemen with 18 points on four goals and 14 assists in 20 games with San Antonio. Walker is third among AHL forwards with 22 points on 12 goals and 10 assists. He has played in 12 NHL games. The Blues will activate Brouwer as soon as his visa is approved.
While killing a penalty in the first period Saturday, Bortuzzo hit Arvidsson twice, first a crosscheck that sent him headfirst into the goal’s crossbar, which drew the penalty, and then as Arvidsson was trying to get up, Bortuzzo gave him a crosscheck in the small of the back, which caused Arvidsson’s right leg to twist beneath him as he tried to get up. The Predators said it was a lower-body injury and they specifically attributed it to Bortuzzo’s crosscheck. As Arvidsson skated away, goalie Jordan Binnington gave him a shove too. Arvidsson, who has six goals and nine assists this season, did not return to action.
Bortuzzo was the second Blue to be fined by the league for a hit during the team’s just-completed four-game homestand, and two other opponents were knocked from games by clean hits. After the opening game against Anaheim, Oskar Sundqvist was fined $7,392.47 for charging goalie John Gibson, though it looked as though Sundqvist was trying to avoid him but ran out of places to go.
In the Tampa Bay game, Nikita Kucherov was hit hard by Brayden Schenn just after getting rid of the puck and he hit his back and head on the ice. Kucherov missed Tampa Bay’s next game as well. Against Calgary, Vince Dunn leveled Andrew Mangiapane in the second period, breaking his nose and knocking him from the game.
Even with Bortuzzo out, emotions figured to be running high on Monday as the teams met again two days later. The Blues welcomed the second chance because their effort on Saturday was lacking all around.
For the second game in a row, the Blues allowed more than 40 shots on goal and their sloppiness with the puck led to multiple odd-man rushes and breakaways for the Predators.
