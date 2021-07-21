Botkin Lumber makes donation to LIFE Center

LIFE Inc. recently received a gift from Botkin Lumber Company, a local business located in Farmington Industrial Park. Botkin manufactures shipping pallets and containers for companies all over the world.

"The Botkin family has been associated with lumber since the 1800s," said Randy Windsor LIFE Inc. marketing director. "Some in the community may remember the original Botkin Lumber Company sawmill that was located along Highway 32, between Farmington and U.S. 55. Although the sawmill was sold and later closed, Botkin Lumber has continued to grow and has become a crucial part of our community.

"They now operate strictly on the industrial manufacturing level and no longer provide any retail products to the public, however they do employ a large number of workers and provide a steady tax revenue stream for our community. They also support local area businesses and community organizations with philanthropic actions behind the scenes."

According to Windsor, LIFE Center for Independent Living was the latest to be on the receiving end of the company's generosity.

"We received a sizable donation that will help the LIFE Center continue to provide services for individuals with disabilities as well as senior citizens in our area," he said.

