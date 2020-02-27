Bouwmeester speaks to media after cardiac scare

He looked a little pale, his face a bit more gaunt on his already long and lean frame. But considering the circumstances, Jay Bouwmeester looked like a million bucks.
Just 15 days after he collapsed on the bench at Honda Center in Anaheim, the veteran Blues defenseman met with the media Wednesday afternoon, flanked by general manager Doug Armstrong in the media room at Enterprise Center.
He remembers feeling no ill effects as he skated over to the bench at the end of a shift. But then his next recollection was being in an ambulance heading to the hospital. As to what happened in between, when he was somewhere between life and death following a cardiac episode? Well, that’s all a blank.
“It all just came pretty suddenly,” Bouwmeester said. “Everything up to that point was normal. I hadn’t been sick or had much going on. It was completely out of the blue.”
Of course there is video of Bouwmeester collapsing on the bench, the look of extreme concern by teammates Vince Dunn and Alex Pietrangelo and others. The paramedics, trainers, medical personnel rushing to the scene. But Bouwmeester expressed little appetite for filling in the blanks Wednesday.
“I haven’t looked at (the video),” he said. “Those things sometimes can not help you. Maybe one day.”
What he does know is that had he been in dozens of other places, he would not have survived the events of Feb. 11.
“Absolutely,” he said. “I’ve gone over this a lot in my head, and there’s a lot of things I do or like to enjoy, and places where this could have happened and the outcome would’ve been very different.
“From doctors in the hospital to pretty much everyone I talked to, that’s the consensus. It happened in the absolute best place that it could happen. The protocols that they have in place and the way that people responded so quickly: No. 1, it saved my life, and No. 2, the fact they could get on it so fast was very helpful.”
So Bouwmeester expressed thanks to all the medical personnel, starting with Blues head athletic trainer Ray Barile, for saving his life, getting him back on his feet. He said he was humbled by the outpouring of support throughout the hockey community and beyond.
“A scary thing but everything’s been going pretty good lately,” Bouwmeester said. “We’ll just continue to evaluate things as they go.
“I’m at the point now I feel pretty good. That’s kind of the weird thing about this whole thing is you go from something happened totally out of the blue and unexpected, to being in the hospital for a couple of days. And now, there’s some restrictions as to what I can do, but I feel pretty normal. So that’s a good thing.”
He has started coming around the team with some regularity and is expected to begin traveling with the squad in the future. But as Armstrong made clear Tuesday, he’s done playing for this season. Beyond that, it’s still up in the air.
“There’s been a lot going on,” Bouwmeester said. “I think that’s something I’m definitely going to have to evaluate. I wouldn’t say I’ve done that fully yet. There’s decisions I’m going to have to make. That will come later.”
Armstrong expanded on the topic.
“Jay and I have spoken over the last week or so,” Armstrong said. “We both understand that he won’t participate this year in the regular season or playoffs for us. We talked about longer-term things that may or may not happen.
“We both feel — you know, it’s February — you don’t have to make any long-term decisions at this point. He’s gonna take time, get back in with his family and be around the team and he’ll address those things as the summer progresses.”
Obviously, his wife and three young daughters factor into the decision. For now, Bouwmeester is getting used to have an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) in his chest to monitor and control his heartbeat.
“There’s some restrictions with it just after putting it in —for a little while — about six weeks,” he said. “And then it’s full range of motion and all that sort of stuff. It’s there but I think over time, it’s not invasive or anything.”
As one of the fittest Blues, it might be natural for him to wonder “why me?” But Bouwmeester says drop the “me.” He’s only concerned about the “why.”
“What caused it? That sort of thing,” Bouwmeester said. “And that’s kind of with the doctors and all the tests and things that they’re trying to pin down.”
He’s always led an active lifestyle beyond hockey, including hiking, biking, camping. And the prognosis is that in time he’ll be able to do the things he enjoys. But for now, it’s therapeutic enough just to be around his teammates.
“We have a good, close group of guys,” Bouwmeester said. “I think it’s helped me for sure, to come and see them. But I think it’s helped a lot of those guys, too, to see me back to normal.
“For me, the incident, I know it happened but I wasn’t there, you know? There were other people that saw what happened and it was probably more traumatizing for them. I think when they see you up walking around it helps get things back to normal.”
Goalie Jake Allen can attest to that.
“For us to see him here normal, just Bo being Bo, somewhat makes that incident not forgettable — (but) it goes away,” Allen said. “He’s here, he’s healthy, he’s happy. ... A crisis brings a lot of things into perspective one way or another. And I think for us, you take it in the right way. And I think he’s doing the same.”