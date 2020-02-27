Bouwmeester speaks to media after cardiac scare

“Absolutely,” he said. “I’ve gone over this a lot in my head, and there’s a lot of things I do or like to enjoy, and places where this could have happened and the outcome would’ve been very different.

“From doctors in the hospital to pretty much everyone I talked to, that’s the consensus. It happened in the absolute best place that it could happen. The protocols that they have in place and the way that people responded so quickly: No. 1, it saved my life, and No. 2, the fact they could get on it so fast was very helpful.”

So Bouwmeester expressed thanks to all the medical personnel, starting with Blues head athletic trainer Ray Barile, for saving his life, getting him back on his feet. He said he was humbled by the outpouring of support throughout the hockey community and beyond.

“A scary thing but everything’s been going pretty good lately,” Bouwmeester said. “We’ll just continue to evaluate things as they go.

“I’m at the point now I feel pretty good. That’s kind of the weird thing about this whole thing is you go from something happened totally out of the blue and unexpected, to being in the hospital for a couple of days. And now, there’s some restrictions as to what I can do, but I feel pretty normal. So that’s a good thing.”

