Boys top Lesterville, lose at Farmington

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team split a pair of games last week.

The Blackcats defeated Lesterville, 80-39, Jan. 10, here.

Fredericktown jumped out to a 29-10 lead, as Andrew Starkey scored 13 points, and Zander Stephens scored eight. Stephens added seven more in the second quarter, as the Cats led 52-22 at the half. It was 77-33 entering the final period.

Starkey led all scorers with 28. Stephens scored 15, Mark Heine scored 11, LeeAndrea Catchings and Riley Fraire each scored nine, Garrett Marler scored four, and Ryan Souden and Jordan Collier each scored two points.

Friday night, the Cats played at Farmington. The host Knights came out on top, 63-59. Fredericktown led 28-27 at halftime. They got ahead by six points in the third quarter, before Farmington responded to take a 46-43 lead entering the fourth.

Starkey scored a game-high 21 for the Cats.

The Cats host Potosi, Friday.