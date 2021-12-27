Braced for COVID interruptions, top-heavy SEC set to tip off league play

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Just as highly anticipated league games in a top-heavy Southeastern Conference are scheduled to tip off Wednesday night, the COVID-19 omicron variant threatens to dismantle another winter of games. A season without interruptions seems unlikely as dozens of teams across the country have already put their seasons on pause while dealing with positive cases within their programs.

Missouri was impacted Monday. Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin tested positive for COVID, he announced Monday, and will not join the team for Wednesday’s SEC opener at No. 18 Kentucky. Martin, 50, a cancer survivor, has been vaccinated for coronavirus since early this year. Assistant coach Cornell Mann will serve as MU’s head coach in Lexington. Martin could return for MU’s next game, Jan. 5 at home against Mississippi State. No Mizzou players had tested positive as of Monday, a team spokesperson said.

“Encouraging everyone to stay safe during this holiday season,” Martin posted on Twitter. “I’ve tested positive for Covid. Feeling well and thankful for our athletic training staff following protocol and keeping our team healthy. Our program is excited and ready to start conference play.”

As for the rest of the SEC, the league has already lost a handful of nonconference games. Could conference games be next?

“I’m worried, just like I was last year, of mitigating and having every opportunity for our team to play basketball games,” Kentucky coach John Calipari told reporters last week.

Three games involving SEC teams were canceled from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, including last week’s rivalry showdown between Calipari’s Wildcats and Louisville. The league schedule opens Wednesday with five conference games while the rest of the SEC begins conference play next Tuesday.

Under the SEC’s newly revised cancellation policies, men’s and women’s teams will be required to play games if they have at least seven scholarship players and one countable coaching staff member available. Otherwise, the league will reschedule the game or declare a no-contest.

“As we have done since the onset of the pandemic, we continue to evaluate our policies and procedures related to COVID-19 based on the most current information,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Circumstances have clearly changed since our interrupted game policy was implemented in August, and this updated approach is intended to support healthy, fair and equitable competition.”

For some teams, it’s been a wobbly first two months as new rosters reshaped by the transfer portal experienced their share of growing pains. Overall, the SEC won 75% of its nonconference games, including a 7-4 record against opponents in the AP Top 25. Against the other five high-major conferences, the SEC went 10-7 against the ACC and 5-0 against the Pac-12 but posted losing records against the others: 2-3 vs. the Big East, 3-5 vs. the Big Ten and 1-5 against the Big 12.

On the floor, newly arrived superstars have emerged at five programs that have pulled away from the rest of the league in the national rankings. At Kentucky (9-2), rather than relying on an influx of five-star freshmen, Calipari has reloaded with experienced transfers, led by rebounding machine Oscar Tshiebwe and elite playmaker Sahvir Wheeler. Tshiebwe, a 6-9 import from West Virginia, leads the nation with 15.5 rebounds per game and last week set the Rupp Arena record with 28 boards. Wheeler, a former All-SEC point guard at Georgia, ranks second nationally with 7.7 assists per game, trailing only St. Louis University’s Yuri Collins.

Auburn (11-1) has the luxury of two skilled big men in 6-10 freshman sensation, 3-point marksman and future NBA lottery pick Jabari Smith, paired alongside 7-footer Walker Kessler, an elite shot-blocking transfer from North Carolina

Defending SEC champion Alabama (9-3) has some curious losses to Iona and Davidson but also owns the SEC’s two most impressive wins over Gonzaga and Houston. The Tide should go as far as dynamic guards Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly and freshman JD Davison can take them.

Tennessee (9-2) lost two dynamic freshman guards to the 2021 NBA draft — plus up-and-coming assistant Kim English, now the head coach at George Mason — but Rick Barnes added the nation’s top point guard recruit, Kennedy Chandler, a five-star scorer and playmaker.

Then there’s LSU (12-0), one of just five undefeated teams across Division I. At some point LSU will have to answer to the NCAA’s three-year investigation into illegal recruiting allegations, but until then, Will Wade will keep building SEC contenders in Baton Rouge. The Tigers allow an SEC-low 54.1 points per game, and while defense was never Xavier Pinson’s specialty at Mizzou, the transfer point guard has increased his assists and is shooting better than ever in his new role.

Two other SEC teams have tumbled from the rankings, Florida and Arkansas, but along with Mississippi State, should push the league’s top tier in the chase for NCAA Tournament at-large bids.

Back at Mizzou, after a rough stretch through nonconference play, the Tigers are now braced for uncertainty with their head coach out for the start of league play. Martin, 50, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 1997, also tested positive for COVID in the summer of 2020 while the team was away for summer break.

The entire Mizzou team has been fully vaccinated and earlier this month was scheduling booster shots, Martin confirmed after the Tigers’ last home game, Dec. 18 against Utah.

