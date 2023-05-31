Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Arcadia Valley Soap Co. has earned the Best of the Parkland award for Best Specialty Shop-Arcadia Valley for the seventh year in a row.

The small business, located in the heart of Arcadia Valley in Ironton, is owned by Colin and Debra Hendron. The couple originally opened the business in 2012 in a tiny 200-square-foot building and then restored the building where the shop has been located since 2015.

Arcadia Valley Soap Co. specializes in handcrafting artisan soaps along with other body care products like lotions, bath bombs and more. Two additional product lines, MoSoap and Botanical Earth, are also part of the Ironton shop and were founded in 2001.

The Arcadia Valley soaps are fragrant and colorful, while MoSoap products are based on Debra’s grandmother’s old-fashioned soaps and salves. Botanical Earth products are vegan, all-natural and created for people, pets and home. All of the items are made right inside the Ironton store.

Debra’s focus for her products is dedicated to showcasing the natural beauty and history of the region through her handmade soap and personal-care products.

“It’s crucial for me to treat each customer with the same respect and care that I would want for myself,” said Debra. “Even though there are many other soapmakers selling handmade soap, I believe the key factor that sets me apart is the quality of customer service.”

The shop has a loyal following of soap aficionados who rave about and recommend the products. One fan-favorite is the signature fragrance AVS 119, with its name inspired by the business’s location. Other favorites include all-natural essential oil laundry soap, lip balms and the old-fashioned Basic Lye Soap.

Debra completes each unique product with perfect packaging that includes custom-created labels.

“I take pride in my cute little shop and know it sets my business apart from others,” she said. “I am lucky to be a caretaker of this adorable pink granite shop while handcrafting soap.”

Arcadia Valley Soap Co.

119 S. Main Street, Ironton

Hours of operation: Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: 573-546-7627